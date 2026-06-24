Former U.Md. cornerback Tino Ellis sought love. The island had other plans

Tino Ellis, a former cornerback for the University of Maryland, entered the Peacock show Love Island's villa to try his hand at finding a mate.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

You may have recognized one of the faces on Monday night’s episode of “Love Island.”

Tino Ellis, a former cornerback for the University of Maryland, entered the Peacock show’s villa to try his hand at finding a mate.

“Love Island,” a spinoff of the British series of the same name, grew in popularity in the summer of 2024, spurring memes and watch parties. The contestants, dubbed “islanders,” must couple up in the Fijian villa. Islanders who fail to form a couple or who end up in a vulnerable couple can be eliminated in recouplings or public votes. The winning couple receives $100,000.

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