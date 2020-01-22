‘American Ninja Warrior’ coming to DC

Here's your chance to see the amazing physicality of "American Ninja Warrior" competitors up close. The show is coming to D.C. in April.

The show is taping at the DC Armory on April 6, 7, 11 and 12. Unlike previous shows, the show in D.C. will be held indoors.

We are excited to announce that for the first time EVER American @ninjawarrior is heading to the District in April at The DC Armory. More info: https://t.co/AorcpZLO7t#AmericanNinjaWarrior https://t.co/qjXAu2bkdU — Events DC (@TheEventsDC) January 21, 2020

Events DC president and CEO Greg O’Dell told DCist that DC Armory was picked because the show was looking for an indoor space, and the obstacle course is so large and requires days to build that it needed a space that’s not often used for other events. Events DC oversees DC Armory.

The show will tape in the afternoon and early evening. Find out how to get free tickets to be in the live audience.

