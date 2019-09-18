Favorite reality shows in DC, Md., and Va.

HowToWatch.com ran TV titles through Google Trends to determine each of the most followed reality TV show in each state. These are their results for D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

America loves reality TV, but what is each state’s fave?

The History Channel’s “Alone,” where people are challenged to find food, shelter and water in the wilderness, isn’t just Virginia’s favorite — it topped the list with eight states viewing and searching it the most, including Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

While “fashion” may not be the first word to come to mind when you think of D.C., it’s residents are surely thinking — or fantasizing — about it.

Bravo’s “Project Runway” is what keeps D.C. glued to the tube.

VH1’s “Black Ink Crew” was both Maryland and Georgia’s favorite show. The show follows a Harlem, New York, tattoo empire as it inks up celebrities.

Below, see the infographic from HowToWatch.com, showing a breakdown of each state’s guilty pleasures.

HowtoWatch.com did not provide specific numbers of watchers for each jurisdiction.

