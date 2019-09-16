Fall TV Guide: When your favorite television shows return

Mark your calendars for the premiere dates of your favorite TV shows.

Acclaimed gems like “Barry,” “Killing Eve” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” are on hiatus until next spring and summer, but don’t you worry.

Fall TV season is upon us, bringing network, cable and streaming galore.

This week, the anthology series “American Horror Story” returns to FX with the theme “1984.” No, it’s not an Orwellian dystopia, but rather an homage to ’80s slasher flicks, from “A Nightmare on Elm Street” to “Friday the 13th.”

Next week, ABC’s “black-ish” makes us laugh, NBC’s “This Is Us” makes us cry, and CBS’ “Young Sheldon” carries the torch after the “Big Bang Theory” finale.

Also next week, ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat” overcomes an off-season controversy where actress Constance Wu tweeted her disappointment in the show’s renewal in favor of another project. If you can ignore the behind-the-scenes drama, expect more hilarious on-screen antics by the Huang family in Orlando.

Fox’s “Empire” endured similar controversy with the Jussie Smollett debacle, but it digs in for its sixth and final season next week. We’ll also see the final season of NBC’s “The Good Place,” which delivered one of the most genius opening seasons ever, but after four seasons, it’s fitting that the gimmick squeezes out its final remaining creative juices.

October brings the return of “The Walking Dead” on AMC, “Mr. Robot” on USA, “Silicon Valley” on HBO and reigning Golden Globe champ “The Kominsky Method” on Netflix, starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin. It also brings Season 2 of Hulu’s “Castle Rock,” which interweaves Stephen King tales for an intriguing mystery at Shawshank Prison.

And in November, Oscar winner Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) replaces Claire Foy on Netflix’s “The Crown,” Liev Schreiber returns to Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” and John Krasinski returns to Amazon Prime’s “Jack Ryan.”

They’ll all compete with the new streaming service Disney+, which launches Nov. 12 with countless options for all ages, from “High School Musical” to “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.”

See the full lineup of fall premieres below:

Monday, Sept. 16

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Taken Down (Acorn)

Tuesday, Sept. 17

The Last Kids on Earth (Netflix)

Tosh.O (Comedy Central)

Wednesday, Sept. 18

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX)

NXT (USA)

Thursday, Sept. 19

First Wives Club (BET)

Hot Ones (YouTube)

Friday, Sept. 20

Disenchantment (Netflix)

Criminal (Netflix)

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix)

Fastest Car (Netflix)

The Family Man (Amazon Prime)

Now Hear This (PBS)

Sunday, Sept. 22

Emmy Awards (FOX)

The Circus (Showtime)

Monday, Sept. 23:

The Good Doctor (ABC)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)

9-1-1 (FOX)

Bob Loves Abishola (CBS)

All Rise (CBS)

Prodigal Son (FOX)

Bull (CBS)

Bluff City Law (NBC)

The Price is Right (CBS)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

Someone You Thought You Knew (Investigation Discovery)

Tuesday, Sept. 24

black-ish (ABC)

mixed-ish (ABC)

This Is Us (NBC)

Empire (FOX)

The Conners (ABC)

NCIS (CBS)

The Resident (FOX)

Bless This Mess (ABC)

FBI (CBS)

Emergence (ABC)

New Amsterdam (NBC)

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Modern Family (ABC)

The Goldbergs (ABC)

Survivor (CBS)

South Park (Comedy Central)

Crank Yankers (Comedy Central)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FX)

The Masked Singer (FOX)

Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Schooled (ABC)

Single Parents (ABC)

Big Brother: Live Season Finale (CBS)

Slumptown (ABC)

Glitch (Netflix)

Cake (FXX)

Liza on Demand (YouTube)

Thursday, Sept. 26

The Good Place (NBC)

Young Sheldon (CBS)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Superstore (NBC)

The Unicorn (CBS)

Perfect Harmony (NBC)

Mom (CBS)

A Million Little Things (ABC)

Carol’s Second Act (CBS)

Sunnyside (NBC)

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Evil (CBS)

Doc Martin (Acorn)

Friday, Sept. 27

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Transparent (Amazon Prime)

The Politician (Netflix)

Hawaii Five-O (CBS)

American Housewife (ABC)

20/20 (ABC)

Magnum P.I. (CBS)

Blue Bloods (CBS)

Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Crimetime Saturday (CBS)

48 Hours (CBS)

Mission Unstoppable with Miranda Cosgrove (CBS)

Best Friends Forever with Kel Mitchell (CBS)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet ER (Nat Geo Wild)

Sunday, Sept. 29

The Simpsons (FOX)

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

60 Minutes (CBS)

Bless the Harts (FOX)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Bob’s Burgers (FOX)

Family Guy (FOX)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

The Rookie (ABC)

Poldark (PBS)

The Durrells in Corfu (PBS)

Monday, Sept. 30

Street Outlaws: Memphis (Discovery)

Back Home (Acorn)

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Ink Master: Grudge Match (Paramount)

Most Terrifying Places (Paramount)

Outdaughtered (TLC)

In a Man’s World (Bravo)

Chopped: Sweets Showdown (Food Network)

Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook Watch)

America ReFramed (World Channel)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

SEAL Team (CBS)

Almost Family (FOX)

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Nature (PBS)

All Elite Wrestling (TNT)

Complex x Fuse (Fuse)

Thursday, Oct. 3

Chrisley Knows Best (USA)

The Holzer Files (Travel Channel)

Friday, Oct. 4

WWE Smackdown (FOX)

Peaky Blinders (Netflix)

Raising Dion (Netflix)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

The Blacklist (NBC)

Goliath (Amazon Prime)

In Search Of (History)

Relentless with Kate Snow (Oxygen)

Freakshow Cakes (Food Network)

Saturday, Oct. 5

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer (NBC)

Vets Saving Pets (NBC)

Consumer 101 (NBC)

The Champion Within (NBC)

A New Leaf (NBC)

Ghost Adventures: Series Killer Spirits (Travel Channel)

Ready to Love (OWN)

Sunday, Oct. 6

The Walking Dead (AMC)

Mr. Robot (USA)

Madam Secretary (CBS)

Kids Say the Darndest Things (ABC)

God Friended Me (CBS)

Batwoman (CW)

Supergirl (CW)

Back to Life (Showtime)

Star Wars: Resistance (Disney Channel)

Get Shorty (Epix)

Witches of Salem (Travel Channel)

Haunted Gingerbread Showdown (Food Network)

Press (PBS)

Monday, Oct. 7

All American (CW)

Black Lightening (CW)

Retro Report (PBS)

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Disney Channel)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

The Flash (CW)

Finding Your Roots (PBS)

Glad You Asked (YouTube)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Riverdale (CW)

Nancy Drew (CW)

Rhythm + Flow (Netflix)

The Oval (BET)

Sistas (BET)

Thursday Oct. 10

Supernatural (CW)

Legacies (CW)

Temptation Island (USA)

Friday Oct. 11

Charmed (CW)

Dynasty (CW)

Gold Rush (Discovery)

Ghost Nation (Travel Channel)

Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Nickelodeon)

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (Disney Channel)

Hometown Horror (Travel Channel)

The Read with Kid Fury & Crissle West (Fuse)

The Birch (Facebook Watch)

Sunday, Oct. 13

Why We Hate (Discovery)

Hip Hop: Songs That Shook America (AMC)

Monday, Oct. 14

Letterkenny (Hulu)

Mickey’s Mixed-Up Adventures (Disney Channel)

The Casagrandes (Nickelodeon)

These Woods Are Haunted (Travel Channel)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Arrow (CW)

The Purge (USA)

Treadstone (USA)

Made From Scratch (Fuse)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Impulse (YouTube)

Limetown (Facebook Watch)

Thursday, Oct. 17

BookTube (YouTube)

Friday, Oct. 18

Modern Love (Amazon Prime)

Looking for Alaska (Hulu)

Long Island Medium (TLC)

Sunday, Oct. 20

Watchmen (HBO)

Leavenworth (Starz)

Monday, Oct. 21

Catherine the Great (HBO)

Rock the Block (HGTV)

Lost Cities with Albert Lin (National Geographic)

The Alaska Triangle (Travel Channel)

My Horror Story (Travel Channel)

Could You Survive the Movies? (YouTube)

Tuesday, Oct. 22

The Misery Index (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Castle Rock (Hulu)

The Cry (Sundance Channel)

Saturday, Oct. 26

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Destination Fear (Travel Channel)

Monday, Oct. 27

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)

Barefoot Contessa (Food Network)

Tuesday, Oct. 28

Independent Lens (PBS)

The Best Thing I Ever Ate (Cooking Channel)

Agatha Raisin and the Haunted House (Acorn)

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Baroness von Sketch Show (IFC)

Friday, Nov. 1

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! (Netflix)

Sunday, Nov. 3

Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime)

Kidding (Showtime)

Monday, Nov. 4

His Dark Materials (HBO)

Tuesday, Nov. 5

The Little Mermaid: Live (ABC)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (National Geographic)

Saturday, Nov. 9

Alive (Epix)

Sunday, Nov. 10

Shameless (Showtime)

Dublin Murders (Starz)

Monday, Nov. 11

Blue’s Clues and You (Nickelodeon)

Good Karma Hospital (Acorn)

Tuesday, Nov. 12

High School Musical (Disney+)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Encore! (Disney+)

Forky Asks a Question (Disney+)

Wednesday, Nov. 13

The Preppy Murder: Death in Central (AMBC)

Friday, Nov. 15

Dollface (Hulu)

Sunday, Nov. 17

The Crown (Netflix)

Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Mad About You (Spectrum)

Sunday, Nov. 24

Slowburn (Epix)

Monday, Nov. 25

College Behind Bars (PBS)

Sunday, Dec. 1

Brain Games (National Geographic)

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Toast of London (IFC)

Friday, Dec. 6

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Reprisal (Hulu)

Monday Dec. 8

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

Friday, Dec. 13

The Expanse (Amazon Prime)

Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu)

Monday, Dec. 16

Laurel Canyon (Epix)

To Be Determined:

The Great American Baking Show (ABC)

Top Elf (Nickelodeon)

Chris Tall Presents (Amazon Prime)

Bringing Up Bates (UPtv)

Life Below Zero (National Geographic)

The Substitute (Nickelodeon)

The Whole Truth with Sunny Hostin (Investigation Discovery)

Rick and Morty (Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim)

Central Ave. (Fox)

The Toys That Made Us (Netflix)

The Movies That Made Us (Netflix)

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner (Netflix)

America’s Most Musical Family (Nickelodeon)

Trey the Texas Medium (A&E)

Celebrity Ghost Stories (A&E)

World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt (A&E)

Wrap Battle (Freeform)

Holiday Wars (Food Network)

Prairie Dog Manor (Nat Geo Wild)

Lonestar Vet (Nat Geo Wild)

Uncharted (Discovery)

The Interrogator (Investigation Discovery)

Blue Planet Now (BBC America)

Born This Way (AEtv.com)

