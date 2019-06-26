Calling all zombies: New ‘Walking Dead’ series seeks extras in Virginia

A new series in the “Walking Dead” franchise will shoot in the Richmond, Virginia, area from next month through November, and they’re looking for extras.

Have you got what it takes to walk with the dead? Saturday is your chance to prove it.

The casting agency is seeking people of all ages, ethnicities and genders, though they’re looking especially for people who have some movement or dance background.

The open call runs from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Extras will be paid, but no travel or housing allowance is provided, and your schedule needs to be flexible.

You can apply via email at RVAextras@KendallCooperCasting.com with the subject line WALKING DEAD.

