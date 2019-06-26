202
Calling all zombies: New ‘Walking Dead’ series seeks extras in Virginia

By Rick Massimo June 26, 2019 12:37 pm 06/26/2019 12:37pm
Zombie characters walk inside a cage at the "Walking Dead" exhibit on the convention show floor during Preview Night of the 2017 Comic-Con International on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Have you got what it takes to walk with the dead? Saturday is your chance to prove it.

A new series in the “Walking Dead” franchise will shoot in the Richmond, Virginia, area from next month through November, and they’re looking for extras. The show hasn’t been titled yet.

The casting agency is seeking people of all ages, ethnicities and genders, though they’re looking especially for people who have some movement or dance background.

The open call runs from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Extras will be paid, but no travel or housing allowance is provided, and your schedule needs to be flexible.

You can apply via email at RVAextras@KendallCooperCasting.com with the subject line WALKING DEAD.

Kendall Cooper Casting has other requirements, which they laid out in a Facebook post:

