New season of ‘The Bachelorette’ features 3 guys from DC area

Three single men from the D.C. area who are eager to tie the knot are among those who will appear on the 15th season of “The Bachelorette” that premieres Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.
They’ll be trying to win the heart of Hannah Brown, 24, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She appeared on the 23rd season of “The Bachelor,” was wooed by Colton Underwood, but was in the end rejected by him. She was crowned Miss Alabama USA last year and now works as an interior decorator.
Among the 30 men on the reality TV show will be Joey Jones, 33, a finance manager from Bethesda, Maryland.
“The Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison revealed in a Facebook Live video this week that Jones, “Comes out with baby on the brain on night one.”
Then there’s John Paul Jones (he goes by all three names), 24, of Lanham, Maryland, a financial analyst.
“JPJ isn’t as much a contestant on the show as he is a mood,” said Harrison. “He’s a way of life.”
The third contestant from D.C., 29-year-old Luke Stone, is a political consultant who also recently worked as a server at Stoney’s on P Street in the Logan Circle neighborhood.