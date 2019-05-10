New season of ‘The Bachelorette’ features 3 guys from DC area

Three single men from our area who are eager to tie the knot are among those who will appear on the 15th season of "The Bachelorette" that premieres Monday night at 8 on ABC. Find out more about them here.

Three single men from the D.C. area who are eager to tie the knot are among those who will appear on the 15th season of “The Bachelorette” that premieres Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

They’ll be trying to win the heart of Hannah Brown, 24, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She appeared on the 23rd season of “The Bachelor,” was wooed by Colton Underwood, but was in the end rejected by him. She was crowned Miss Alabama USA last year and now works as an interior decorator.

Among the 30 men on the reality TV show will be Joey Jones, 33, a finance manager from Bethesda, Maryland.

“The Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison revealed in a Facebook Live video this week that Jones, “Comes out with baby on the brain on night one.”

Then there’s John Paul Jones (he goes by all three names), 24, of Lanham, Maryland, a financial analyst.

“JPJ isn’t as much a contestant on the show as he is a mood,” said Harrison. “He’s a way of life.”

The third contestant from D.C., 29-year-old Luke Stone, is a political consultant who also recently worked as a server at Stoney’s on P Street in the Logan Circle neighborhood.

Appropriately, Stoney’s is holding a watch party for Monday night’s premiere.

Luke was one of a select few guys who got to meet Bachelorette Hannah Brown on a preseason special. And when he did, he said something raunchy to her that we can’t repeat.

“Night one, he didn’t try to rebound from that. He doubled down,” Harrison said.

Here are the official bios of the guys from ABC.

Luke Stone, 29, of D.C., is a political consultant who also recently worked as a server at Stoney’s on P Street in Logan Circle. He works as a political fundraiser on Capitol Hill and is also a tequila expert and entrepreneur. He says he is looking for someone to enjoy the beauties of life with, someone to challenge him, and a partner that has the same thirst for knowledge that he has. Luke’s best friends say his perfect girl is a Southern belle with a quirky personality. Here are some tidbits about Luke: — Luke’s grandma and grandpa were married for 70 years and got engaged after three weeks of knowing each other. — People tell Luke that he looks like Nick Viall all the time. — Luke says that he once hit on Emily Ratajkowski and made her blush. (ABC/Ed Herrera)

