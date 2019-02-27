The best streaming sticks for cord-cutters

While many cord-cutters purchase smart TVs, with internet connectivity capabilities and streaming apps built in, others find ways to transform their existing standard TVs into stream-ready versions. See which streaming stick is the best for your viewing needs.

While many cord-cutters purchase smart TVs, with internet connectivity capabilities and streaming apps built in, others find ways to transform their existing standard TVs into stream-ready versions. One popular way to do this is through streaming sticks, which provide a plug-and-play streaming setup at fairly budget-friendly prices.

Here are some of the best streaming sticks on the market:

— Roku Streaming Stick

— Roku Streaming Stick+

— Amazon Fire TV Stick

— Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

— Google Chromecast

— Google Chromecast Ultra

So which streaming stick is the right match for your viewing needs? Read on for more information on how to find the best streaming stick for you.

Determine Which Streaming Services You Want to Use

Not every streaming service is available on every streaming device. For example, Amazon Prime is not currently available on Google’s Chromecast devices. With this in mind, it’s important to know which streaming services you’ll be subscribing to before making a decision on which streaming stick to choose.

Many cord-cutters have a favorite streaming service, or at least one they know has the content they’re looking for. While subscriptions to some services, such as Netflix, provide access to on-demand content libraries, others, such as Sling TV, have live channels at the ready. Some services, such as Hulu, have options for both live and on-demand subscriptions. The first thing to consider is whether you want live or on-demand content.

In addition to different styles of streaming, each service provides a unique lineup of content. Increasingly, streaming services are moving into original content, with hits like Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” and Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” available exclusively on their services. All of these factors should be considered when picking a streaming service. From there, you’ll be able to see which streaming sticks are compatible with your chosen services.

Research Other Features

Streaming sticks come at a variety of price points, and finding one that fits in your budget but provides everything you’re looking for will probably take a little research. Many of the popular device brands, such as Roku, offer streaming sticks at different value tiers, with different features at each price point.

If you’re someone who values streaming quality, you’ll probably end up paying a little more. Some streaming sticks come with 4K HDR capabilities but usually cost more than their standard HD cousins.

There are other key features for which you may need to spend more. Faster speeds, additional port types and better audio may all push you into a higher price point, but it’s up to you to decide which of these features are important enough to pay more for.

Choose a Streaming Stick

There are many different streaming sticks on the market today, but some of the best are made by Roku, Amazon and Google. Each option offers different features and capabilities, with different prices accordingly. Here are some of the best streaming sticks to consider:

— Roku Streaming Stick: This stick comes with a user-friendly remote with voice capabilities. Cost: $50.

— Roku Streaming Stick+: This pricier version comes with the same voice remote and adds 4K and HDR capabilities, as well as a wider Wi-Fi connection range. Cost: $60.

— Amazon Fire TV Stick: This streaming stick has a remote with Alexa built in and streams in 1080p HD. Cost: $50.

— Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: This option can stream in 4K Ultra HD and HDR and also uses an Alexa-friendly remote. Cost: $50.

— Google Chromecast: This dongle, which works as a plug-and-play option like a standard streaming stick, streams in 1080p. Cost: $35.

— Google Chromecast Ultra: This version is faster than the standard Chromecast and features an Ethernet adapter and 4K and HDR capabilities. Cost: $69.

Whether you have a smart TV or not, you can enhance your TV’s streaming capabilities with a streaming stick. If you know which streaming services you’ll be using and research the features you need, you’ll be able to make the best choice for your budget.

