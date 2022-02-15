OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Man accused of lifting $25K dinosaur claw at Tucson gem show

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 9:58 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a fossilized dinosaur claw valued at $25,000 from a vendor in Tucson last month and then trying to resell it, according to authorities.

The claw was stolen Jan. 30 from a vendor at the city’s annual Gem and Mineral Show, Tucson police said.

Christopher Thomas, 39, allegedly tried to sell the claw on Feb. 8 to another vendor, who recognized the item and alerted police, police said.

The dinosaur claw is now in Colorado with its owner.

Thomas faces a felony charge of trafficking stolen property, police said.

It was unclear Monday if Thomas had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf about the case.

