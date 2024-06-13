Really? Cheap flights to Hawaii and Los Angeles

If you’re looking for a cheap flight to get away to Europe or travel domestically, there are some descent deals out there.

If you’re looking for a cheap flight to get away to Europe or travel domestically, there are some decent deals out there.

One of the destinations where you can find some good deals on flights is Hawaii.

“In the last 12 months, we found 166 deals just to the Hawaiian Islands alone,” said Going.com company spokeswoman Katy Nastro.

The lowest fare the travel company found was a $123 round trip. The travel website also found good deals to Miami, Florida; Los Angeles; and New York City.

“Some destinations just see more deals versus others,” Nastro said.

What makes the difference?

“Factors like how many airlines are serving that area, and the amount of competition on those routes,” she said.

If you want to go to Europe for cheap, Nastro said embrace flexibility.

“Flexibility is really going to be your best friend, specifically late in the game when you are looking to book flights,” Nastro said.

She recommended what Going.com calls the “Greek Islands trick” to get “over the Atlantic as cheaply as possible.”

The trick is to land abroad and then tack on a budget flight or train ride to get to your intended or desired city.

There are some good deals to Paris, London and Dublin, she said.

