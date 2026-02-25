Travel agent urges perspective as Mexico violence worries area travelers

Travel concerns are rising after cartel violence in western Mexico, and some travelers are now questioning upcoming trips to the country.

While the situation is concerning, an Alexandria, Virginia-based travel agent said travelers should keep perspective and avoid rushing big decisions.

Travel adviser Heidi Parsont, owner of Fontaine Travel, said the violent images and news reports circulating from Mexico have naturally led clients to reevaluate their plans.

“It definitely is unsettling, and I feel for people who are traveling in the next few weeks and need to make some decisions,” Parsont said.

She said she’s already heard from travelers who aren’t sure if they should cancel or continue watching developments unfold.

“Some people are going to be nervous the entire time they’re there, and if they’re not going to enjoy their vacation, then they shouldn’t go. On the other hand, some people want to wait and evaluate and see if it’s going to hit wherever they’re planning their next trip,” she said.

At the same time, federal officials continue to warn that safety conditions can vary widely depending on the region.

According to the U.S. State Department, Mexico is currently under a Level 2 advisory, meaning travelers should exercise increased caution. Some Mexican states carry a Level 3 warning, which urges people to reconsider travel, and several others are listed at Level 4, advising that people should not travel there because of crime and kidnapping risks.

The agency also said U.S. government personnel must follow strict security rules, such as avoiding travel between cities after dark and using only regulated taxis or app‑based rides, including Uber or Cabify. Travelers are encouraged to follow the same precautions.

Parsont said when making decisions, travelers should remember that Mexico is a large country, and events in one place don’t necessarily extend elsewhere.

“When you look at a map, you see how far away Puerto Vallarta and Jalisco are from some of the other sort of hot tourist destinations, like Cancun,” she said.

She recommended relying on trusted sources for information, not social media posts that can spread outdated or misleading information.

The State Department also encouraged travelers to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, which provides safety updates and helps officials locate travelers in emergencies.

Parsont said people with upcoming trips shouldn’t feel pressured to make immediate choices, especially if their departure is still weeks away.

“If you’re not leaving tomorrow or in the next couple of days, give it a couple days and see if things settle down,” she said.

And for travelers who may spend the entire vacation with an uneasy feeling, she said postponing may be the better option.

“If you’re going to be anxious and not comfortable being there, I don’t think you should go,” she said.

Travelers are also recommended to check what their travel insurance covers. She said situations similar to what is unfolding in Mexico may not be covered, especially coverage purchased after the unrest began.

