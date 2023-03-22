Spring break travel: Expect crowded beaches, uptick in international trips

Students from all D.C. area school systems will get a well-deserved spring break in April. If you are taking them on a trip, expect busy airports and packed beaches.

Unsurprisingly, shorelines will be mobbed as beaches in Florida and Hawaii are the top domestic destination for the 50 million students that are traveling for spring break across the country according to the U.S. Travel Association.

Many Americans will also take their kids on more urban sightseeing trips. New Orleans, Nashville, New York City — and even the gambling mecca of Las Vegas — are trending as destinations this year. (That trip will likely be more for the parents than the kids.)

Parents are also looking to take advantage of the U.S. dollar and bring new cultures to their kids. International travel is seeing increased demand, which comes amid decreased health concerns and significantly reduced pandemic-era restrictions.

Wherever your travel to, it will not be cheap because high inflation combined with record demand are pricing many Americans out of their top choices.

A YouGov poll showed around two-thirds of families couldn’t afford one of their top travel destinations.

If you are flying to your destination, expect busy airports and long security lines. According to Airlines for America, 2.6 million people will be flying per day this spring — a 1% increase over 2019.