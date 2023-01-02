Get out of town this winter on the cheapest flights of the year

“Even in a period like now when airfares are higher than it's historically been, January and February are still the two cheapest months to travel in the entire year,” said Scott Keyes founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights.

For those of us who stuck around for Christmas and are looking to satisfy that “get out of town itch,” the next two months will be prime time for finding a good deal on a flight.

“Even in a period like now when airfares are higher than it’s historically been, January and February are still the two cheapest months to travel in the entire year,” said Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights.

Some of the cheapest best value destinations over the next two months will cross the Atlantic.

“Those great deals are still quite commonplace, even now in a period of sort of inflation and higher prices across the board,” said Keyes.

He pointed to places like Madrid, Rome and Amsterdam where flights can be around $500 roundtrip through the winter months.

The real deal will be to head to a certain cold weather destination. Pack your jacket.

“There are flights available in late January out of D.C. over to Iceland for $266 round trip, it’s a nonstop flight for folks … get a glimpse of the Northern Lights,” said Keyes.

That’s cheaper than flying to Chicago from the area at that time.

“I think it really underscores just how many cheap flights we’re seeing to Europe this winter,” commented Keyes.

You can also find deals to destinations much closer to home than an 8-hour trans-Atlantic flight.

Keyes said January and February will have cheaper flights even to popular winter destinations like beaches and warmer destinations like the Caribbean, Miami and Los Angeles. You may even be able to find a cheap flight to Vermont, Colorado or Utah to hit the slopes.

The cheapest destinations will be where there is the most competition between airlines.

“For instance, out of D.C. if you want to fly down to Puerto Rico, you’re going to see much cheaper fares right now. It’s 252 bucks round trip,” said Keyes. “That’s going to be cheaper than flying to somewhere like Turks and Caicos. Beautiful spot, closer than Puerto Rico but actually 409 bucks round trip right now in January, because there’s just less competition between airlines.”

Wherever you go, book sooner rather than later.

“If you put off booking until the last minute hoping for a great fare on a particular last minute fares tend to move in one direction and it’s not down.”