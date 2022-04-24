Poll predicts at least 40% rise in summer travel for DC area residents

A poll from AAA finds that, despite pandemic concerns and higher gas prices, travelers from the D.C., Virginia and Maryland are much more likely to take summer trips this year than in 2021.

According to the poll, Marylanders are 40% more likely to travel this summer than in 2021. That number jumps to more than 50% for D.C. and Northern Virginia residents.

Overall numbers for the entire Mid-Atlantic region are more dramatic.

The full poll, which sampled 8,800 residents from 12 Mid-Atlantic states and the District of Columbia, finds 70% of those surveyed “are planning to travel as much — or MORE — this summer than last summer,” according to a news release from AAA.

The poll was conducted by Public Policy Polling and taken between April 8-12. Polling concluded the week before a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate for transportation and airline travel.

In addition, AAA states that more than 40% of respondents said they are planning multiple trips.”

“The results of this new AAA Travel poll indicate that COVID concerns have eased dramatically and the majority of residents are making plans to get away despite gas prices,” says AAA Travel spokesperson Amy Short.

“While domestic travel will dominate, it is interesting to note the number of people making plans to travel internationally as well. That’s something we have not seen since 2019,” she continued.

Another interesting find from the full poll was that, even though 40% of those surveyed say gas prices would not affect their travel planning, 40% said they will simply take fewer and shorter trips, while 15% say they will adjust their budgets for lodging and dining to compensate for higher fuel prices.

At least 40% of those surveyed in all areas say they are traveling this summer because their concerns about COVID-19 have eased.

For more poll results on travel in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region, please visit the AAA website.