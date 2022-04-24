RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy hosts US officials | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Refugees pray at Easter for peace | Latest photos
Home » Travel News » Poll predicts at least…

Poll predicts at least 40% rise in summer travel for DC area residents

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

April 24, 2022, 11:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A poll from AAA finds that, despite pandemic concerns and higher gas prices, travelers from the D.C., Virginia and Maryland are much more likely to take summer trips this year than in 2021.

(Photo Getty Images)

According to the poll, Marylanders are 40% more likely to travel this summer than in 2021. That number jumps to more than 50% for D.C. and Northern Virginia residents.

Overall numbers for the entire Mid-Atlantic region are more dramatic.

The full poll, which sampled 8,800 residents from 12 Mid-Atlantic states and the District of Columbia, finds 70% of those surveyed “are planning to travel as much — or MORE — this summer than last summer,” according to a news release from AAA.

The poll was conducted by Public Policy Polling and taken between April 8-12. Polling concluded the week before a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate for transportation and airline travel.

In addition, AAA states that more than 40% of respondents said they are planning multiple trips.”

“The results of this new AAA Travel poll indicate that COVID concerns have eased dramatically and the majority of residents are making plans to get away despite gas prices,” says AAA Travel spokesperson Amy Short.

“While domestic travel will dominate, it is interesting to note the number of people making plans to travel internationally as well. That’s something we have not seen since 2019,” she continued.

Another interesting find from the full poll was that, even though 40% of those surveyed say gas prices would not affect their travel planning, 40% said they will simply take fewer and shorter trips, while 15% say they will adjust their budgets for lodging and dining to compensate for higher fuel prices.

At least 40% of those surveyed in all areas say they are traveling this summer because their concerns about COVID-19 have eased.

For more poll results on travel in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region, please visit the AAA website.

 

 

 

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Lifestyle News | Local News | Travel News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

DIU opens latest innovation outpost, expanding its presence to the Midwest

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up