Dulles Airport looks for a major upgrade for its regional concourse

If you ever took a commuter plane at Dulles International Airport, you may have had to walkout on the tarmac to hop on the plane. But those walkway gates may be replaced with a new concourse.

Dulles Airport officials announced plans for a new 14 gate concourse that would replace the regional plane A gates. Currently those gates have ground level covered walk ways to the planes.

The Washington Post reports that the gates would be replaced by a 400,000 square foot building with jet bridges. It would also include more restrooms, restaurants, and for the furry travelers, a pet relief area.

The entire project would cost between $500 – $800 million. The Metro Washington Airport Authority is hoping to secure $230 million in funding from the Transportation Department through the bipartisan infrastructure bill that was approved last year, the Post reports.

The project still needs approval from the Metro Washington Airport Authority board and United Airlines, who would operate out of the new gates.