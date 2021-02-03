Survey: What factors into nearly half of Americans’ willingness to get COVID-19 shot

There are a lot of reasons to want to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but nearly half of respondents in a recent survey had the same reason.

The Points Guy reported that 26.5% of those surveyed said that desire had a major impact, while 22.7% said it had a minor impact, 30.5% said travel had no impact at all and 20.3% reported having no desire to travel at all.

The survey reports a third of Americans have at least one trip planned this year, and nearly half of them are younger millennials, ages 25 to 31.

Asked whether they’d be likely to plan a trip if vaccinated, and what it would involve, the most popular survey response involved road trips. The survey found 34.8% would likely go out of state, while 31.7% would stay in state.

Meanwhile, 26.6% of survey respondents said they would be more likely to take a domestic flight if they were vaccinated, while 14.4% might fly internationally; 9.3% might take a train or public transportation, but still only 8% would consider a cruise.

The nationwide survey was conducted online Jan. 25 and 26, and involved more than 1,200 people. The margin of error is plus or minus between 0.5% and 2.7%.