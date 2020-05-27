Megabus to resume some DC service June 1

Megabus will reopen routes between New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., on a limited schedule starting on June 1.

The company laid out its plans to restart routes that connect D.C. with New York after canceling trips in and out of the state in March.

“We are committed to providing safe, reliable service for customers with essential travel needs and in compliance with applicable government orders and guidelines,” Megabus said in a news release.

Routes between Pittsburgh; Morgantown, West Virginia; and D.C. remain suspended out of “an abundance of caution” through June 17, Megabus said. All passengers will receive an email with rescheduling instructions.

The number of seats available per trip have been reduced in order to provide drivers and customers with more personal space. Megabus also said that the reduction will be compliant with Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to avoid groups of more than 50 people.

Earlier this month, the company announced that all passengers would be required to wear face masks whenever social distancing was not possible, including during check-in, moving inside the bus and getting off the bus.

Megabus will provide individual hand sanitizers to its employees and continue washing down all buses daily.

