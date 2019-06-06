Amid news of tourist deaths, tips for Americans traveling abroad

ABC News' crime and terrorism analyst Brad Garrett joined WTOP to discuss some precautions that travelers should take while abroad.

As summer approaches, so do plans for vacationing and adventuring outside the country. However, with recent news of Americans dying while traveling abroad, many may be nervous to do so.

ABC News crime and terrorism analyst Brad Garrett joined WTOP to discuss some precautions that travelers should take while abroad. He suggested the following:

Build your own safety network.

Always have important phone numbers in your phone such as relatives, doctors and the embassy.

Know what emergency services are available, if any.

Know what kind of locks are on the door.

Know where the entrances and exits are.

“Despite the fact that you’re going to a beautiful resort, you’re still in a Third World environment by and large,” said Garrett, explaining that building codes, emergency services and other factors differ from U.S. standards.

Travelers should not let their guards down when staying in American-based hotels either.

“[Hotels and resorts] are going to go along with whatever the track record is and the rules are there,” said Garrett.

