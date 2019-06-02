202
A Maryland couple was found dead in their Dominican Republic hotel room

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN June 2, 2019 3:56 pm 06/02/2019 03:56pm
An American couple visiting the Dominican Republic found dead in their hotel room died of respiratory failure, the country’s national police said.

A statement from the Dominican Republic National Police said that an autopsy concluded that the couple had respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, a condition caused by excess fluid in the lungs.

Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, missed their scheduled check out time at the Bahia Principe Hotel in La Romana.

Hotel staff members went into their room and found the couple unresponsive Thursday, said spokesman Frank Felix Duran Mejia of the Dominican Republic National Police. There were no signs of violence in the room.

The police confirmed that various medications meant to treat high blood pressure were found in the room.

Relatives told WBAL that Holmes and Day were engaged. They were from Prince George’s County, Maryland, and were supposed to fly back home the day they were found, the station reported.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident at one of our hotels in La Romana, Dominican Republic, and want to express our deepest condolences to their family and friends,” Bahia Principe Hotels said in a statement.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

