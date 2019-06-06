202
Dominican resort where Md. couple died issues statement

By Hallie Mellendorf June 6, 2019 3:40 pm 06/06/2019 03:40pm
The Dominican resort where a Prince George’s County couple and a Pennsylvania woman died within five days of each other released a statement Tuesday addressing their deaths.

Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts tweeted their statement, which aimed to clarify some details from the pending investigation.


The cause of death for Miranda Schaupp-Werner, 41, of Pennsylvania, was determined to be a heart attack, according to the statement. Schaupp-Werner was found unresponsive in her room on the same day she checked into her hotel.

Her death was not determined to be suspicious, so toxicology report was not run.

Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, of Maryland, died in their room May 30.

Related Stories

The resort’s statement clarified that the deaths took place at two different hotels and, to date, there is no indication of any correlation between their deaths.

The resort released an updated statement Thursday with information from the attorney general’s preliminary report, saying that the couple each suffered from pulmonary edema as well as other ailments.

Screenshot of the statement. The resort deleted the initial tweet. (Click for larger image)

The statement went on to say that “providing a safe and welcoming environment for travelers” is at the heart of the resort’s values.

“We are a hotel brand with the largest number of rooms in the Dominican Republic, accommodating nearly 700,000 guests per year. We hold some of the most prestigious certifications in the tourism industry.”

Earlier this week, a State Department official spoke to ABC about the deaths of Day and Holmes.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss.”

