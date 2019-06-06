Dominican resort where Md. couple died issues statement

The resort's statement clarified that the deaths took place at two different hotels and, to date, there is no indication of any correlation between their deaths.

The Dominican resort where a Prince George’s County couple and a Pennsylvania woman died within five days of each other released a statement Tuesday addressing their deaths.

Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts tweeted their statement, which aimed to clarify some details from the pending investigation.

In response to the information that has been circulating in different media outlets

regarding the two unfortunate events in the Dominican Republic, Bahia Principe

Hotels & Resorts would like to clarify the following: pic.twitter.com/Pg8QFmaq1L — BahiaPrincipe (@BahiaPrincipe) June 5, 2019



The cause of death for Miranda Schaupp-Werner, 41, of Pennsylvania, was determined to be a heart attack, according to the statement. Schaupp-Werner was found unresponsive in her room on the same day she checked into her hotel.

Her death was not determined to be suspicious, so toxicology report was not run.

Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, of Maryland, died in their room May 30.

The resort’s statement clarified that the deaths took place at two different hotels and, to date, there is no indication of any correlation between their deaths.

The resort released an updated statement Thursday with information from the attorney general’s preliminary report, saying that the couple each suffered from pulmonary edema as well as other ailments.

The statement went on to say that “providing a safe and welcoming environment for travelers” is at the heart of the resort’s values.

“We are a hotel brand with the largest number of rooms in the Dominican Republic, accommodating nearly 700,000 guests per year. We hold some of the most prestigious certifications in the tourism industry.”

Earlier this week, a State Department official spoke to ABC about the deaths of Day and Holmes.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.