The 21 most beautiful waterfalls to see around the world

These incredible waterfalls are guaranteed to add an exciting element of wellness to your next adventure.
Water does more to sustain life than just quench your thirst, according to the 2019 Global Wellness Trends Report. “Spending time in natural environments like waterfalls has a unique impact on mood and happiness,” said Beth McGroarty, vice president of research at the Global Wellness Institute.
“The crash of water from waterfalls or pounding surf creates an environment very rich in negative ions,” McGroarty added, “which is linked to reduced depression and anxiety.”
So, if you want to enjoy a refreshing change of pace and combat nature-deficit disorder while on vacation, consider visiting one or more of these breathtaking waterfalls.