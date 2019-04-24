The 21 most beautiful waterfalls to see around the world

If you want to enjoy a refreshing change of pace and combat nature-deficit disorder while on vacation, consider visiting one or more of these breathtaking waterfalls. See photos.

These incredible waterfalls are guaranteed to add an exciting element of wellness to your next adventure.

Water does more to sustain life than just quench your thirst, according to the 2019 Global Wellness Trends Report. “Spending time in natural environments like waterfalls has a unique impact on mood and happiness,” said Beth McGroarty, vice president of research at the Global Wellness Institute.

“The crash of water from waterfalls or pounding surf creates an environment very rich in negative ions,” McGroarty added, “which is linked to reduced depression and anxiety.”

So, if you want to enjoy a refreshing change of pace and combat nature-deficit disorder while on vacation, consider visiting one or more of these breathtaking waterfalls.

Angel Falls: Canaima National Park, Venezuela Although the current U.S. Department of State travel advisory for Venezuela warns of violent crime due to political instability, nature lovers should add the world’s tallest waterfall, Angel Falls (or Salto Ángel in Spanish), to their bucket lists. The cataract can be found in an area of eastern Venezuela known as the Lost World (Mundo Perdido). Fed by a tributary of the Rio Caroni in the equatorial rainforest, this UNESCO World Heritage Site emerges from the cloud forest above Auyantepui, a flat-topped mountain about 15 times higher than Niagara Falls. To get to the 3,230-foot-tall waterfall, travelers must hop on a tour boat then hike for an hour to its majestic drop, where water falls uninterrupted for an extraordinary 2,647 feet. (AP Photo/Leslie Mazoch)

