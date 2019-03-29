202
Flight from BWI makes emergency landing at Dulles after odor in cabin; 7 hospitalized

By Anagha Srikanth March 29, 2019 9:55 am 03/29/2019 09:55am
Seven people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport in Loudoun County, Virginia.

The Boeing 737 headed for San Francisco left BWI Marshall Airport early Friday. After reports of an odor in the cabin, the plane landed at Dulles at 7:45 a.m.

Airport officials say Flight 1675 landed without incident and there were no impacts to airport operations.

Seven passengers were taken to the hospital to be evaluated, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

