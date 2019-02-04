The 50 best hotels in the US 2019

From the shores of Oahu to the streets of New York City, these spectacular properties are a cut above the rest. Even after countless comparisons, choosing the right hotel for your much-anticipated vacation can feel…

From the shores of Oahu to the streets of New York City, these spectacular properties are a cut above the rest.

Even after countless comparisons, choosing the right hotel for your much-anticipated vacation can feel like a challenge. That’s why U.S. News did the work for you. Using a comprehensive methodology that factors each hotel’s star rating, industry accolades and guest reviews, our editors determined which of the country’s highly regarded properties stand out from the rest. Out of the 3,877 hotels considered for 2019, these are the top 50.

The Lowell Hotel New York provides travelers with a serene hideaway in New York City‘s bustling Upper East Side. A laundry list of luxury amenities, such as afternoon tea service, help propel this relatively small property to the No. 7 spot on the Best Hotels in New York City ranking. When travelers tire of shopping on Fifth Avenue and exploring the city, they can retreat to one of The Lowell’s 74 accommodations, which offer cozy atmospheres and calming gold, cream and white color schemes.

49. The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue

Sleek design and an abundance of space set the ultra-luxurious accommodations at The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue apart from the competition. Claiming the No. 6 position on the Best Hotels in New York City list, the property sits on the always restless Fifth Avenue. But guests will be hard-pressed to leave their accommodations, which boast floor-to-ceiling windows, deep soaking tubs and bathroom mirrors with built-in TVs. However, travelers should at least trek to the second floor for a meal at Ai Fiori. The hotel’s elegant restaurant serves modern interpretations of French and Italian Riviera cuisine.

48. Wynn Las Vegas

Crowned the No. 4 Best Hotel in Las Vegas, the Wynn Las Vegas earns rave reviews for its sheer volume of amenities. Guests will find everything from multiple pools to a spa to a casino and a mall, as well as a variety of award-winning eateries. Rooms at the Wynn consistently impress visitors, with many describing them as the best non-suite accommodations on the Las Vegas Strip. What’s more, vacationers have access to the offerings at the resort’s sister property, the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.

47. Encore at Wynn Las Vegas

What better way to capture the spirit of the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas than through its on-site casino? Gaming areas at the No. 3 Best Hotel in Las Vegas sport a combination of Mediterranean and Asian design elements that are illuminated via flamingo-pink chandeliers. These unique flourishes are also on display in other common areas, while the property’s rooms offer clean and spacious interiors, according to past guests. Plus, the property shares a range of amenities with the adjacent Wynn Las Vegas.

46. Auberge du Soleil, An Auberge Resort

Serving as a tranquil home base for Napa Valley getaways, Auberge du Soleil claims the title of No. 2 Best Hotel in Napa Valley. Travelers can soak up some California sun while exploring the property’s sculpture garden, or they can unwind while participating in a complimentary yoga, Pilates or meditation class. The warm and inviting rooms at this Auberge property also boast relaxation-focused features, such as private terraces and fireplaces.

45. Halekulani

Striking views of Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head State Monument help make Halekulani the No. 1 Best Hotel in Honolulu – Oahu. Interiors at this Hawaiian property are elegantly refined, allowing guests to focus on Halekulani’s surroundings. The hotel’s large accommodations (which start at 415 square feet) look and feel modern with amenities like glass-enclosed showers, free Wi-Fi access and lanais. Similarly, the on-site SpaHalekulani offers Polynesian-inspired therapeutic rituals in an airy, contemporary space. Visitors also have access to three restaurants and two bars, one of which hosts nightly jazz performances.

44. Waldorf Astoria Chicago

The Waldorf Astoria Chicago surprises guests with its unique in-room amenities, including fireplaces and vanities with built-in TVs. These extra flourishes, not to mention an excellent location in Chicago‘s Gold Coast neighborhood, help elevate the hotel to the No. 4 spot on the Best Hotels in Chicago ranking. Health-conscious travelers appreciate the on-site Waldorf Astoria Spa & Health Club, while their pleasure-seeking counterparts can grab a bite to eat at the French-inspired cafe, Margeaux Brasserie. After a snack or workout, guests can enjoy downtown Chicago vistas from their elegantly styled rooms.

43. The Resort at Pelican Hill

Booking a stay at Newport Beach’s Resort at Pelican Hill means making a tough choice between a charming Tuscan-influenced bungalow and a luxe, private villa. Guests rave about the excellent accommodations, though they also offer heaps of praise for other property features. The No. 10 Best Hotel in California is home to three pools, two golf courses and four restaurants, and it hosts a multitude of activities every day. The resort’s kids and teens programs make it a particularly appealing option for families, but it also boasts adult-oriented spaces like a spa and a golf club.

42. Hotel Bel-Air

Located on a 12-acre estate, Hotel Bel-Air gives travelers the opportunity to relax and remove themselves from the hustle and bustle of downtown Los Angeles. The sanctuary — complete with an actual swan lake — particularly appeals to visitors in need of a romantic getaway. Guests can sleep easy on comfortable linens or explore the gazebos and gardens spanning the property’s grounds. The light and airy accommodations at the No. 5 Best Hotel in Los Angeles also come equipped with iPads for in-room services, work desks with integrated media hubs and bathrooms with heated floors and built-in TVs. Additional on-site amenities include a Wolfgang Puck-affiliated restaurant, an outdoor pool and a spa.

41. The American Club

The American Club, the only hotel from Wisconsin to make the list of 50 Best Hotels in the USA, appeals to travelers with its world-class facilities. At this Destination Kohler resort, visitors will find numerous dining options, pools, tennis courts, a spa and more. But the No. 1 Best Hotel in Wisconsin‘s top-notch golf courses are its most notable draws. Guests can tee off at Blackwolf Run and Whistling Straits, which regularly host professional golf tournaments.

40. Bardessono

With an underground geothermal system for temperature control and rooftop solar panels for electricity, Bardessono provides environmentally friendly accommodations in California’s Napa Valley. But it takes more than a LEED Platinum Certification to earn the title of No. 1 Best Hotel in Napa Valley. Bardessono equips its suites with spacious bathrooms and technologically advanced amenities, such as iPads for ordering in-house services. Plus, the property features an outdoor pool and a spa. And what would a Napa Valley hotel be without an excellent restaurant and bar with a lengthy list of wines? The Lucy Restaurant & Bar offers “field-to-fork” fare made from seasonal ingredients found in the valley.

39. Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

Although the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas boasts a spot on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip, its lack of a casino makes it an appealing hotel for non-gamers. Amenities at the No. 2 Best Hotel in Las Vegas include a pool, a fitness center, a spa, two restaurants and three bars. Plus, travelers can take advantage of the eateries and pools at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, which sits downstairs.

38. The Towers at Lotte New York Palace

Travelers can enjoy incredible views of the bustling streets of Manhattan, spread out like a map below them, from any of The Towers at Lotte New York Palace‘s accommodations. Located in New York City’s midtown neighborhood, The Towers occupies the top 14 floors of the Lotte New York Palace. Opulent is an understatement when describing the property’s standard rooms, which include Molton Brown toiletries and nightly turndown service. And in upgraded suites and triplex penthouses, guests have access to additional perks like deep soaking tubs, wood-burning fireplaces and pianos. The Towers’ exclusivity and lavishness are just two reasons why it holds the title of No. 5 Best Hotel in New York City.

37. The Inn of the Five Graces

An amalgamation of cultures, from the Middle East to Asia to Europe, coalesce to create an unforgettable atmosphere at The Inn of the Five Graces. The property sits just blocks away from the Santa Fe Plaza in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and offers eclectic decor, both of which help it earn the distinction of No. 1 Best Hotel in New Mexico. Each room and suite is individually appointed, but guests can expect vibrant textiles and luxurious perks (think: wood-burning fireplaces) regardless of which accommodation they choose. All of the inn’s rooms and facilities, including a restaurant and a spa, are built around stone courtyards with fountains and foliage designed to encourage lingering.

36. Baccarat Hotel New York

Baccarat Hotel New York uses minimalist design to highlight its ornate glasswork, drawing on its Parisian influences to create a luxurious setting in New York City’s midtown neighborhood. The hotel’s common areas feature numerous chandeliers, while high-end details like artisanal sconces and stemware can be found in each guest room and suite. Accommodations also come outfitted with Italian linens, flat-screen TVs concealed inside large mirrors and white marble bathrooms. Outside the rooms, visitors will find an opulent pool, La Mer (the on-site spa), a restaurant and a bar. All of these details help elevate the property to the No. 4 position on the Best Hotels in New York City list.

35. Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

Guests can enjoy sweeping New York City skyline views at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown. Situated in lower Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood, this Four Seasons outpost — which is the No. 3 Best Hotel in New York City — offers unique amenities not often found in NYC, such as spacious room closets and an indoor lap pool. It’s also home to CUT, the first Manhattan restaurant by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck. When travelers are ready to explore the area, they can walk to sights like the National September 11 Memorial & Museum and Battery Park.

34. Heathman Hotel

Small touches distinguish the Heathman Hotel from its competitors in Oregon and the rest of the U.S. While travelers can expect a laundry list of standard amenities, this Portland, Oregon, hotel also offers a pillow menu and a locally inspired minibar inside each room, as well as a library and luxury bikes. Plus, past guests heap praise on the hotel’s cozy, sophisticated atmosphere and attentive staff. The property’s array of services and facilities comfortably places it in the No. 1 spot on the Best Hotels in Portland ranking.

33. The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort

As the No. 4 Best Hotel in South Carolina, The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort provides travelers with all the makings of a world-class retreat. Located about 25 miles southwest of Charleston, South Carolina, the resort draws golf enthusiasts to its five championship courses. What’s more, this Kiawah Island property appeals to relaxation-seekers with its full-service spa, pools and beach. All accommodations offer walk-in marble showers and Italian linens, plus balconies with ocean or dune views.

32. ARIA Sky Suites

Overlooking the Las Vegas Strip, ARIA Sky Suites sits on the top floors of the ARIA Resort & Casino. Accommodations, which measure 1,050 to 3,370 square feet, will likely leave travelers with little doubt that they’re in the No. 1 Best Hotel in Las Vegas. Suites feature separate living rooms and bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and touch-screen consoles to control every aspect of the living space. Additionally, visitors have access to a bevy of exclusive services and amenities, including luxury airport transportation, a personal concierge, a pool and a lounge. ARIA Sky Suites guests can also enjoy all of the facilities in the larger ARIA resort complex.

31. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua‘s diverse offerings allow it to appeal to nearly every traveler. Families can take advantage of the kid-friendly amenities, while couples can relax in the extravagant spa. Many guests appreciate this Ritz-Carlton property’s spacious rooms, which feature refined decor with tropical elements like locally created artwork. Visitors also praise the resort’s six dining venues, which serve light bites, fresh seafood and more. Given the number of ways visitors can spend their Hawaiian vacation at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, it’s no wonder why the property claims the title of No. 3 Best Hotel in Maui.

30. Montage Beverly Hills

Travelers searching for old-school Los Angeles luxury should consider staying at the Montage Beverly Hills. The impressive property — which comes in at No. 4 on the Best Hotels in Los Angeles list — dazzles guests with its archways, columns, fountains and other opulent architectural features. The property’s rooms and suites include tablets and complimentary Wi-Fi access, as well as mosaic tiled bathrooms and antique furnishings. Also on-site are a rooftop pool, two restaurants and a 20,000-square-foot spa.

29. The Broadmoor

A legendary Colorado Springs resort that’s impressed both travelers and critics for more than a century, The Broadmoor offers plentiful activities and flawless service. Staying at the No. 1 Best Hotel in Colorado Springs is like a choose-your-own-adventure story. After waking up in your spacious, traditionally appointed accommodation, you can play golf or tennis, lounge by one of three pools or soar through the air on 10 zip lines. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, you’ll have your pick of cafes, lounges and restaurants that appeal to every type of vacationer.

28. The Beekman, A Thompson Hotel

From the ground floor of its nine-story atrium up to the iconic pyramid-shaped skylight on its roof, The Beekman delights guests with its art deco elegance. A lower Manhattan landmark, the property’s advantageous location and exquisite restaurants help earn it the distinction of No. 2 Best Hotel in New York City. Accommodations here offer a subdued take on the hotel’s luxurious design, blending vintage-style furniture with tech-friendly amenities, such as smart TVs with personal DVRs and free Wi-Fi access. Guests can even arrange for complimentary chauffeur service in a high-end house car.

27. The Beverly Hills Hotel

Celebrities are known to frequent The Beverly Hills Hotel, which is instantly recognizable thanks to its distinctive pink exterior. Once inside this Sunset Boulevard icon, travelers can enjoy the movie star lifestyle one would expect to find at the No. 3 Best Hotel in Los Angeles. Guests can lounge by the pool, a site of many Hollywood fables, or dine at the on-site Polo Lounge, a well-known celeb hot spot. Rooms continue the tone set by the hotel’s stylish common areas with large windows, marble bathrooms and bespoke embroidered bed linens. What’s more, The Beverly Hills Hotel’s staff keeps up the property’s tradition of offering top-notch service.

26. The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island offers a luxury retreat that will appeal to everyone from families to couples to solo travelers. Boasting the honor of No. 1 Best Hotel in Jacksonville, the resort consistently delights vacationers with its assortment of activities and amenities. Golf, surfing lessons and bedtime stories are just a few of the offerings, but simply sinking into one of the resort’s Adirondack chairs is equally appealing. Lodgers may want to stake their claim in one of those chairs to catch the sun rise over the Atlantic Ocean — a highlight for past guests who praised the property’s beachfront location. Alternatively, visitors can sip coffee and enjoy the view from their private balconies before sleeping in beds with Egyptian Frette linens.

25. The Dewberry Charleston

The Dewberry Charleston draws inspiration from Charleston, South Carolina’s storied Southern charm. The hotel earns the title of No. 2 Best Hotel in Charleston thanks to its unique touches, which include its location in a former federal building and the hand-painted wallpaper found in all of its guest rooms. The unique vibe continues in the on-site restaurant, Henrietta’s, where patrons can savor international dishes in a dining room inspired by the Roaring ’20s. History buffs can explore Charleston’s cobblestone streets via the hotel’s complimentary bikes, while wellness enthusiasts can enjoy a treatment at the spa or partake in a rooftop yoga session.

24. Pendry San Diego

After opening in February 2017, the Pendry San Diego immediately impressed travelers, skyrocketing the property to the No. 2 position on the Best Hotels in San Diego ranking. Past guests praised the Pendry’s excellent location in San Diego‘s Gaslamp Quarter, as well as its chic accommodations. Rooms and suites blend coastal California-style with luxurious touches, such as custom toiletries and Bluetooth-enabled speakers. More impressive still are the property amenities, which include six restaurants and bars, a tranquil spa and an expansive rooftop pool.

22. The Cloister at Sea Island

Nestled between the Blackbank River and the Atlantic Ocean, The Cloister at Sea Island puts its guests in a truly memorable location on Sea Island, Georgia. Inside the resort’s accommodations, visitors will find small details like handcrafted Oriental rugs and vaulted ceilings with exposed wooden beams. The resort also offers a variety of activities, including golf, falconry and tennis. Plus, guests have access to three pools, a fitness center, a spa, a 5-mile stretch of private beach and multiple dining establishments, all of which helped The Cloister at Sea Island secure the No. 1 spot on the Best Hotels in Georgia list.

21. The St. Regis New York

The St. Regis New York and midtown — the neighborhood it calls home — have been influencing each other for more than a century. Classic New York opulence is front and center in the rooms and suites, which feature silk wall coverings and custom-made furniture. But modern additions, including floor-to-ceiling windows, 24-hour butler service and Bose sound systems, also help the St. Regis flagship claim the No. 1 rank on the Best Hotels in New York City list. Recent visitors praised the historic King Cole Bar for its friendly bartenders. Others said the elegant Astor Court restaurant’s cuisine shouldn’t be missed.

20. The Jefferson, Washington, DC

European-style luxury has been the calling card of The Jefferson, Washington, DC since it opened in 1923. Beyond its design, the property’s intimate and personalized service at its restaurant, bar and spa earns rave reviews from past guests. It also helps that the No. 3 Best Hotel in Washington, D.C. embraces its heritage through details like 20th-century paintings and sculptures populating its hallways. But that’s not to say the hotel doesn’t take into account the needs of modern-day travelers: Rooms come equipped with all kinds of amenities, including iPads and in-mirror bathroom televisions.

19. The Hay-Adams

Originally built in the 1920s, The Hay-Adams beckons to history buffs with its period-inspired decor and superb location. Many of the hotel’s sleek accommodations overlook the District of Columbia‘s most recognizable attractions, including the White House and the Washington Monument. Rooms at the No. 2 Best Hotel in Washington, D.C. also offer high-tech amenities like Bluetooth speakers, iPads and TVs with Google Chromecast. Outside the rooms, visitors can enjoy an upscale meal at The Lafayette (a guest favorite) or opt for drinks at Off the Record — a hot spot for Washingtonians.

18. The Little Nell

The warm, inviting ambiance at The Little Nell helps contrast the hotel’s rugged location at the base of Aspen Mountain. And as the No. 1 Best Hotel in Aspen, The Little Nell sets the bar high for ski resorts around the world. The property’s ski concierge team is available to assist guests with everything from lift tickets to ski rentals to equipment storage. After a busy day on Aspen, Colorado‘s slopes, travelers can retreat to their accommodations to take advantage of amenities like well-stocked minibars, steam showers and gas fireplaces. The hotel also houses two restaurants and three bars, including popular après-ski options Ajax Tavern and Chair 9.

18. Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

The No. 1 Best Hotel in Orlando-Walt Disney World is the go-to luxury hotel in the Orlando, Florida, area. Located about 5 miles southeast of the Magic Kingdom, the Four Seasons Resort Orlando appeals to kids with its 5-acre water park, Disney character breakfasts and complimentary day camp. The property doesn’t overlook adults, though, offering an 18-hole golf course, a rooftop steakhouse, an adults-only pool and a spa, among other amenities. Plus, guests of every age can appreciate the resort’s luxurious accommodations, some of which feature views of the park’s nightly fireworks display.

17. Twin Farms

Travelers seeking a secluded retreat should consider venturing 60 miles south of Stowe, Vermont, to Twin Farms, the No. 1 Best Hotel in Vermont. With only 20 rooms and 300 forested acres, guests have ample room to stretch out while reconnecting with each other and nature. The property’s all-inclusive rates cover outdoor activities like downhill skiing, canoeing, tennis and ice skating. Rooms are equally impressive, offering fireplaces, oversized tubs and stocked minifridges. The hotel also houses a restaurant and a spa, both of which receive rave reviews from past guests.

16. Wentworth Mansion

Constructed in Charleston, South Carolina, in the late 1800s, the Wentworth Mansion aims to provide its guests with a unique mix of historical charm and modern luxury. Travelers can expect Southern hospitality from the hotel’s staff, and rooms exude an old-world elegance, with features like gas fireplaces and private porches. Combine these attributes with a low country-inspired fine dining restaurant and a full-service spa, and it’s easy to see why the Wentworth Mansion is the No. 1 Best Hotel in Charleston.

15. Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC

In a city full of countless must-sees, the Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC provides travelers with a relaxing place to stay in the city’s charming Georgetown neighborhood. But even with the bevy of nearby attractions, finding a reason to leave the No. 1 Best Hotel in Washington, D.C. can be a challenge. The hotel’s rooms offer all of the modern perks one would expect of a Four Seasons, including limestone or marble bathrooms and flat-screen TVs with DVD players. Meanwhile, Bourbon Steak, the on-site restaurant, is a popular haunt for celebrities and politicians. There’s also a traveler-approved spa with an extensive menu of treatments.

14. Fairmont Grand Del Mar

Guests who want a taste of the Mediterranean in San Diego should opt for a stay at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The No. 1 Best Hotel in San Diego immediately impresses visitors with its breathtaking architectural elements, such as columns and arches. These flourishes are also on display in the accommodations, which marry Tuscan-inspired decor with modern amenities like LCD TVs and Nespresso machines. Travelers acclaim every aspect of this Fairmont property, including its spa, swimming pools, golf course and restaurants. The only issue vacationers may encounter is the lack of time to enjoy everything the Southern California retreat has to offer.

13. Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea has cemented itself as a top hotel in the U.S. by earning the No. 2 spot on the Best Hotels in Maui ranking. All rooms at this Four Seasons outpost are spacious, measuring at least 600 square feet. Standard accommodation amenities include Nespresso machines, marble bathrooms and lanais with ocean, mountain or garden vistas. Additionally, families have access to perks like pop-up room tents, the Kids for All Seasons camp and a game room, while adults can tee off at the property’s three golf courses or unwind in the spa.

12. The Inn & Club at Harbour Town – The Sea Pines Resort

The Inn & Club at Harbour Town takes pride in its excellent accommodations and welcoming staff. Past guests applauded the Hilton Head property’s spacious rooms, which come equipped with Italian linens, Nespresso machines and soaking tubs. The hotel’s various activities also help distinguish it as the No. 1 Best Hotel in Hilton Head. Visitors can spend their days golfing, kayaking, playing tennis or horseback riding, among other pursuits. After working up an appetite, lodgers can satiate their appetites at an array of on-site eateries, many with water views.

11. The Peninsula Beverly Hills

Superior customer service sets The Peninsula Beverly Hills apart from its Los Angeles competitors. In addition to offering flexible check-in and checkout times and attentive staff members, the No. 2 Best Hotel in Los Angeles draws attention for featuring amenities like a rooftop pool and a spa. Past guests were especially impressed with the hotel’s garden villas, which sit in the property’s lush tropical garden. What’s more, The Belvedere, the hotel’s signature restaurant, earns ample praise for its delicious food and see-and-be-seen atmosphere.

10. Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Positioned at the intersection of Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards in Beverly Hills, California, the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills offers an urban oasis for travelers. The No. 1 Best Hotel in Los Angeles invites guests to soak up some California sun from its rooftop pool and bar. Visitors can also unwind in their elegant accommodations (which have terraces with city panoramas) or while enjoying a treatment at La Prairie Spa. The relaxed, upscale vibe continues at the on-site restaurant, Jean-Georges Beverly Hills, where diners can savor contemporary interpretations of pizzas, pastas, steaks and more.

9. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

Although you’ll have to trek about 25 miles north of San Diego to reach Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, this Relais & Châteaux property’s remote location is part of its charm. Everything at the Mediterranean-inspired resort feels intentional, from the height of its greenery to the carefully curated decorations in every suite and villa. Other top-notch amenities at the No. 1 Best Hotel in California include a peaceful spa, a renowned tennis facility and two restaurants that serve dishes made from local, seasonal ingredients.

8. Montage Kapalua Bay

Sprawled across 24 acres on Maui‘s northwestern coast, the Montage Kapalua Bay — the No. 1 Best Hotel in Maui — offers a variety of activities. Guests can play tennis, hit the links at two award-winning golf courses, attend a traditional Hawaiian luau or sign up for a zip line or helicopter tour. Or, visitors can head to the beach to sport fish or snorkel. When it’s time to sleep, travelers can retreat to their locally inspired accommodations. All suites feature furnished lanais, some with ocean views. Regardless of which accommodation guests choose, they can count on the resort’s staff to make their stays extraordinary.

7. The Langham, Chicago

The Langham, Chicago offers a calm respite in the heart of the Windy City. Earning the title of No. 3 Best Hotel in Chicago, the property impresses guests with its stylish design and its Chicago River and skyline panoramas. Rooms and suites feature floor-to-ceiling windows, walnut furniture and spacious bathrooms with rainfall showers and deep soaking tubs. Outside the accommodations, visitors will find an American-influenced restaurant, an afternoon tea lounge, a spa, a health club and a 67-foot pool.

6. Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach

With just 98 highly coveted guest rooms and suites, booking a stay at the Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach can be tricky, but those who manage to snag a reservation are rarely disappointed. The No. 2 Best Hotel in Florida, which sits roughly 10 miles north of Miami Beach, is known for its first-rate customer service and its expansive list of amenities. On-site facilities range from three eateries to four pools to a spa. The luxuriously appointed accommodations are also nothing to scoff at, with high-end details like furnishings with bronze accents and bathrooms with marble floors and glass-enclosed showers.

5. Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

From its location in the center of Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood, the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago treats guests to views of either Lake Michigan or the Windy City skyline. The No. 2 Best Hotel in Chicago boasts spacious, elegantly designed rooms and suites that offer an array of luxe amenities, including twice-daily housekeeping service and MALIN+GOETZ toiletries. Though guests will find plenty of eateries, shops and nightclubs just outside the hotel along The Magnificent Mile, travelers would be remiss to skip a meal at Allium, the on-site restaurant.

4. Four Seasons Resort Lanai

The No. 1 Best Hotel in Lanai overlooks a beautiful stretch of sand on the island’s southern coast. Guests can marvel at the ocean or the resort’s gardens from their private lanai before making their way to the beach to snorkel or scuba dive. Travelers who’d rather stay on land can take advantage of the resort’s world-class golf course or its luxurious spa. It’s easy to work up an appetite with so much to do, so the Four Seasons Resort Lanai offers a multitude of restaurants, including a dining establishment helmed by celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

3. Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida

Earning universal praise from both critics and travelers since opening in March 2017, the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club continues its rise to prominence by capturing the No. 1 spot on the Best Hotels in Florida ranking. The property’s beautiful, modern design and relaxed vibe are the first things guests will notice here, but its stunning spa, three outdoor pools, white sand beach and variety of dining options are what keep travelers coming back. Visitors also rave about the rooms and suites, which feature city, bay or ocean vistas from floor-to-ceiling windows or private balconies or terraces.

2. The Peninsula Chicago

Combining Chicago’s Midwestern charm with the attention to detail Peninsula properties pride themselves on, The Peninsula Chicago wows guests from its position on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. Accommodations at the No. 1 Best Hotel in Chicago are neutral and refined, with rich blue accents that complement dark wood and cream leather furnishings. The property also leads the pack in health offerings thanks to its top-notch spa, heated indoor pool and fitness center with skyline views. What’s more, the hotel offers traditional afternoon tea in its lobby, as well as tasty American, European and Asian fare at its restaurants.

1. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is the No. 1 Best Hotel in Hawaii and the No. 1 Best Hotel in the United States. White sand beaches and black lava landscapes surround the property, meaning guests are treated to stellar sights at every turn. Plus, visitors can relax at the spacious spa, soak in one of seven outdoor pools or learn about Hawaiian traditions at the cultural center before dining at one of the property’s restaurants or lounges. After filling up on gourmet fare, lodgers can kick back in their luxurious Hawaiian-themed accommodations. To find the right hotel for your next vacation, check out the full ranking of the 2019 Best Hotels in the USA.

