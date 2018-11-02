Hot destinations, budget-friendly vacations: Expert shares travel trends

If reading the newspaper means skimming all but the travel section, and scrolling through social media morphs into studying every post tagged #wanderlust, it might be time for a vacation.

WASHINGTON — If reading the newspaper means skimming all but the travel section, and scrolling through social media morphs into studying every post tagged #wanderlust, it might be time for a vacation.

Dust off your passport and pack your bags: Georgina Dee, publishing director of DK Eyewitness Travel Guides, shared some of the best places to visit this year and next:

Japan One of the hottest destinations these days is Japan. Thanks to a major push from the country’s government, tourism in Japan is expected to increase 67 percent by 2020 (from 2016). Dee recommends travelers with an appetite for food and culture check out the island nation, which is packed with both ancient and modern attractions. According to U.S. News, Tokyo, Kyoto, Fukuoka and Osaka are some of the more popular places to explore. (AP/Shizuo Kambayashi)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.