Airlines waive change fees as winter storm threatens Midwest

WASHINGTON — As a winter storm threatens to cause hazardous travel conditions for those heading home after the holiday weekend, major airlines are waiving change fees for flyers in the Midwest.

Each carrier has its own rules, but the waivers generally allow costumers to make one change to their itineraries without paying hundreds of dollars in feeds, USA Today reports.

Flyers from Kansas through Michigan are likely to be the most impacted as the Midwest and parts of the East Coast experience near-blizzard conditions on one of the year’s busiest travel days.

The storms come as a record-breaking number of people are traveling this Thanksgiving holiday. Over 54 million are projected to travel for the holiday.

Here are some of the airlines offering winter-storm waivers:

American Airlines is waiving fees for costumers traveling on Nov. 24-26 in certain Midwest regions. Costumers must rebook their flight by Nov. 30.

Delta Air Lines costumers flying in Midwest are covered if their flights are on Nov. 25-26. Any changes must be made by Nov. 29.

Frontier Airlines is offering fee-waivers for costumers in certain airports in Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Kansas. Costumers flying on Nov. 24-26 must travel by Dec. 10 to be eligible.

Southwest Airlines is covering costumers at Chicago Midway; Des Moines, Iowa; Kansas City, Missouri; Milwaukee; Omaha, Nebraska; and Wichita, Kansas. Costumers flying on Nov. 24-26 must rebook travel within 14 days of their original flight.

Spirit Airlines is waiving fees for costumers in Chicago, O’Hare, and Kansas City, Missouri. Travelers planning on flying on Nov. 25-26 can change flights by Nov. 29.

United Airlines costumers in numerous Midwest regions are covered if they were originally booked to travel on Nov. 24-26 and rebook flights by Nov. 30.

