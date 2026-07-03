The extreme heat caused a concrete section of Interstate 97 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, to buckle on Friday.

The extreme heat caused a concrete section of Interstate 97 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, to buckle on Friday.

Near the Brightview Drive overpass, a long section of concrete failed from shoulder to shoulder, with slabs of concrete and rebar protruding upward across all three northbound travel lanes.

Initially, Maryland Department of Transportation crews allowed northbound traffic to drive through the grass on the median to get around the mound of damaged concrete.

During the record-breaking heat wave in July 2012, a section of Route 50 buckled near Bowie.

Unlike asphalt repairs, concrete repairs are more time-consuming and can require extended lane closures. Drivers who normally take I-97 from Annapolis toward Baltimore should plan on possible delays through the holiday weekend.

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