Some road closures lifted around White House as NATO summit wraps

As the 75th anniversary of the 2024 North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit wraps up Thursday, some road closures from earlier this week have lifted.

As closures change to deal with delays, listen live to WTOP for the latest traffic updates on the 8s.

As the 75th anniversary of the 2024 North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit wraps up Thursday, some road closures from earlier this week have been lifted. Closures around the White House should be completely lifted by the end of the summit on Thursday evening.

Those closures were nearby Mellon Auditorium and the White House, as well as around the Washington Convention Center, where the summit was held.

By 6 a.m. Thursday, closures surrounding the White House were lifted for the morning commute. Closures on the east side of the White House, spanning a few streets from H Street to Constitution Avenue, should be back in place Thursday till the summit wraps up in the evening.

The following streets will be open for parking and to vehicular and pedestrian traffic on Friday at 12 a.m.:

H Street from 15th Street to 17th Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street to I Street, NW

16th Street from H Street to I Street, NW

H Street from Vermont Avenue to 17th Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street to I Street, NW

16th Street from H Street to I Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 10th Street to 12th Street, NW (south side only)

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW (east side only)

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW (west side only)

A couple of Metro stations will be closed temporarily and more than 20 bus routes will be affected. Even still, officials are encouraging those traveling in the area to opt for public transit for traveling through downtown D.C. rather than driving.

“We know that getting through downtown next week will require extra time, patience and planning,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference last Monday. “There will be road closures, extra security and delays around the Washington Convention Center and Federal Triangle.”

The Mount Vernon Square Metro station will open on Friday at 5 a.m. For more Metro transit changes ending Friday, see the transit agency’s website.

Road closures will remain in place through Friday afternoon around the Washington Convention Center.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.