Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC Traffic » Crash on Beltway in…

Crash on Beltway in Fairfax Co. sends 4 to hospital, causing major delays

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com
Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

September 20, 2023, 4:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A serious crash on the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County sent four people to the hospital and snarled traffic in the area earlier Wednesday.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said three vehicles, including a box truck and a Virginia State Police cruiser, were involved in the crash on the I-495 Express Lanes before Route 50.

Virginia State Police said an officer was responding to a disabled vehicle near the 50 mile marker shortly after 12:30 p.m. when, several minutes later, a box truck partially overturned on a state police patrol vehicle, causing the multi-vehicle crash. There was a person injured in the box truck, police said. The trooper was not injured.

WTOP Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine said the crash led to major delays. While traffic was still heavy on the Beltway as of about 4:15 p.m., delays were easing.

“All of the main lanes just reopened on the Inner Loop, at Route 50,” Dildine reported about 3:40 p.m. . “The 495 Express Lanes remain closed between Braddock Road and I-66, the crash investigation at Arlington Boulevard ongoing.”

Police said the crash happened right before 1 p.m. this afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition and the other three had non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

This is a developing story, stay with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Veronica Canales

Veronica Canales is an Associate Producer and Weekend Overnight Producer at WTOP.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up