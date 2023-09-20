Crash on Beltway in Fairfax Co. sends 4 to hospital, causing major delays

A serious crash on the Beltway in Fairfax County has sent four people to the hospital, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

A serious crash on the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County sent four people to the hospital and snarled traffic in the area earlier Wednesday.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said three vehicles, including a box truck and a Virginia State Police cruiser, were involved in the crash on the I-495 Express Lanes before Route 50.

Virginia State Police said an officer was responding to a disabled vehicle near the 50 mile marker shortly after 12:30 p.m. when, several minutes later, a box truck partially overturned on a state police patrol vehicle, causing the multi-vehicle crash. There was a person injured in the box truck, police said. The trooper was not injured.

WTOP Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine said the crash led to major delays. While traffic was still heavy on the Beltway as of about 4:15 p.m., delays were easing.

“All of the main lanes just reopened on the Inner Loop, at Route 50,” Dildine reported about 3:40 p.m. . “The 495 Express Lanes remain closed between Braddock Road and I-66, the crash investigation at Arlington Boulevard ongoing.”

Police said the crash happened right before 1 p.m. this afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition and the other three had non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

#FairfaxsBravest are on scene of a three vehicle crash on the I-495N Express Lanes prior to Rt. 50. One patient was extricated. Four patients were transferred. 3 with non life-threatening injuries and 1 with serious injuries. I-495N is shut down except for the far right lane. pic.twitter.com/xqLYy3tGp8 — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) September 20, 2023

This is a developing story, stay with WTOP for the latest.

