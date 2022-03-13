Crash on DC 295 sends 2 adults, 5 children to hospital

District police are investigating a crash on DC 295 in Southeast that has sent two adults and five children to the hospital.

DC Fire and EMS said they responded to reports of a multiple vehicle collision on 295 northbound that came in around 4:23 p.m. Sunday.

Seven patients, 2 adults and five children, were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to DC Fire and EMS.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. D.C. police say they are investigating the accident.

Approximate location of crash: