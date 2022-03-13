RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35 | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
Crash on DC 295 sends 2 adults, 5 children to hospital

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

March 13, 2022, 10:02 PM

Authorities are investigating a crash on DC 295 at Pennsylvania Avenue in Southeast that has sent two adults and five children to the hospital.

DC Fire and EMS said they responded to reports of a multiple vehicle collision on 295 northbound that came in around 4:23 p.m. Sunday.

Seven patients, 2 adults and five children, were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to DC Fire and EMS.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. D.C. police say they are investigating the accident.

Approximate location of crash:

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Local News | Washington, DC News

