Deadly crash in Springdale closes westbound Route 50 for hours

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com
Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

November 26, 2021, 11:45 AM

A crash on Route 50 in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Friday morning left one man dead, two women injured and the lanes closed for hours.

The crash happened near Martin Luther King Highway, in Springdale, around 8 a.m. and has closed lanes on both the eastbound and the westbound sides of the roadway.

WTOP Traffic reports that the westbound lanes reopened at 11:45 a.m.

Prince George’s County police said it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved and that they are still investigating the crash.

