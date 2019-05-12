202
Rock Creek Parkway reopens ahead of schedule following Kennedy Center work

By H.J. Mai May 12, 2019 7:40 pm 05/12/2019 07:40pm
Here's a view of the planned scenic walkway connecting the Kennedy Center with the Potomac River and nearby memorials. (Courtesy Steven Holl Architects via the Kennedy Center)

A portion of Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway that had been shutdown due to repair work since Thursday reopened Sunday evening after crews finished their work nearly 36 hours ahead of schedule, the Kennedy Center said in statement.

The affected section near the performing arts center, which reopened at 6 p.m. on Sunday, was scheduled to be shutdown until Tuesday morning.

The Kennedy Center said that the early reopening may ease commuter concerns along the parkway, with pedestrian and bike lanes opening as well.

The parkway was closed for the installation of a new pedestrian bridge spanning connecting the Kennedy Center to the riverfront trail. The bridge is part of the center’s expansion, called the REACH, the statement said.

Both the bridge and the expansion will open to the public on Sept. 7.

