2 dead, 2 injured after 3-vehicle crash caused by wrong-way driver on I-295 in SE DC

By Jennifer Ortiz April 5, 2019 10:00 pm 04/05/2019 10:00pm
One vehicle caught fire and four people had to be rescued from the flames. All four of the people taken to the hospital have critical or serious injuries. (Courtesy NBC Washington)

D.C. police say two people are dead and at least two have been taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash caused by a driver heading in the wrong direction in Southeast D.C.

Police identified 36-year-old Lance Antonio Way, of Silver Spring, Maryland, and 53-year-old Audrey Wimbish, of Southeast D.C., as the two people who were killed in the crash.

It happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 295 before Howard Road around 2:45 a.m. Friday.

Police said that the driver of a Kia Optima was traveling northbound on the southbound lanes and struck a Mercedes Benz head on. The driver of the Kia then struck a Toyota Corolla.

During these crashes, the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban tried to avoid the collisions by making an evasive maneuver. The driver of the Chevy lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier.

The driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead. The occupants of the Mercedes and the passenger in the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said in a news release.

 

The crash caused traffic diversions on I-295 for hours Friday morning.

This accident is the third major accident in recent days to close a major highway in the D.C. area. A tractor trailer crash caused traffic troubles on the Beltway Thursday afternoon and a chain reaction crash also caused eastbound lanes of I-66 to close.

Police ask anyone with information on the crash to call 202-727-9099.

Below is a map of the area of the crash.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

