Road closures posted for MLK Day parade in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Despite bone-chillingly cold weather, the Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Parade will take place in Southeast D.C. on Monday.

The 38th annual parade starts at 12 p.m. from Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, SE and ends near Good Hope Road, SE at 2 p.m. It’ll be preceded by a peace walk to the start of the parade route at 11 a.m., which sets out from the ONE DC Black Workers Center near the Anacostia Metro station. See a map of the parade route.

“The Martin Luther King Jr. Parade symbolizes the need to continue Dr. King’s work,” the event’s website said, “and reinforces the idea reflected in his words, ‘Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable … every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.'”

If you’re heading out, bundle up — Monday afternoon’s forecast calls for wind chills crashing down into the single digits.

Police announced the following street closures, effective from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Emergency No Parking signs will be posted along the entire parade route during those hours.

Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE from Good Hope Road to Malcolm X Avenue, SE

U Street, SE from 13th Street to Shannon Place, SE

V Street, SE from 13th Street to Shannon Place, SE

W Street, SE from 13th Street to Shannon Place, SE

Pleasant Street, SE from 13th Street to MLK Avenue, SE

Maple View Place, SE from Mt. View Place to MLK Avenue, SE

Morris Road, SE from Mt. View Place to MLK Avenue, SE

Talbert Street, SE from Mt. View Place to Shannon Place, SE

Howard Road, SE from Sayles Place to MLK Avenue, SE

Stanton Road, SE from Wade Road to Suitland Parkway, SE

Parking is available at the RISE Demonstration Center and Congress Heights Metro station.

