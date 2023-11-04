This week on the Metro: Weekend construction delays, Veterans Day themed-vehicles

Maintenance on the Metro this weekend could pose some service changes for riders. Plus, wrapped trains and buses to honor veterans are set to hit the transit system.

Maintenance on the Metro this weekend will cause some service changes for riders, the transit agency said in a news release Friday. Riders should also start planning their Veterans Day commutes as trains and buses prepare to run on a holiday schedule.

Weekend construction

Planned track and construction work will affect the Red, Blue, Silver and Green lines on Saturday and Sunday.

On the Red Line, trains will be single tracking between Medical Center and Grosvenor stations. Trains are set to run every 10 minutes between Friendship Heights and Glenmont, and every 20 minutes between Friendship Heights and Shady Grove. Crews will be performing rail renewal and joint elimination to make way for a “smoother ride,” according to Metro.

Blue Line trains will run every 12 minutes during the day and every 15 minutes in the evening between Franconia-Springfield to Stadium-Armory and Addison Road to Downtown Largo. Silver Line trains will only operate between Stadium-Armory and Ashburn, every 12 minutes during the day and every 15 minutes in the evening. Free shuttle buses will be available between Stadium-Armory and Addison Road, as aerial structure repairs near Stadium-Armory continue

Green Line trains will single track between U Street And Georgia Ave — Petworth stations every 16 minutes, while crews replace platform edge lighting.

There are no expected service changes on the Orange and Yellow lines.

Veterans Day service

Veterans Day will be observed on Friday, Nov. 11.

To honor the D.C. area’s veterans, Metro is rolling out special wrapped buses and trains. The vehicles are expected to show up this weekend and stay through the end of the month, the transit agency announced in a news release Friday.

The designs, which are red with an American flag motif, feature the following messages: “Proud to serve those who served our country” and “Honoring Veterans Day.”

“Metro is honored to support our military members, veterans, and their families with mobility across the region every day,” said Metro board member and retired Army Colonel Donald Drummer in the news release. “We also acknowledge and salute the veterans and family members on our Metro team for their service and sacrifices. This train and bus are symbols of our enduring respect and appreciation.”

On Veterans Day, Metrorail will run with normal weekend frequencies, from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.