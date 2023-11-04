Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » This week on the…

This week on the Metro: Weekend construction delays, Veterans Day themed-vehicles

Kate Corliss | kate.corliss@wtop.com

November 4, 2023, 9:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maintenance on the Metro this weekend will cause some service changes for riders, the transit agency said in a news release Friday. Riders should also start planning their Veterans Day commutes as trains and buses prepare to run on a holiday schedule.

Weekend construction

Planned track and construction work will affect the Red, Blue, Silver and Green lines on Saturday and Sunday.

On the Red Line, trains will be single tracking between Medical Center and Grosvenor stations.

Trains are set to run every 10 minutes between Friendship Heights and Glenmont, and every 20 minutes between Friendship Heights and Shady Grove. Crews will be performing rail renewal and joint elimination to make way for a “smoother ride,” according to Metro.

Blue Line trains will run every 12 minutes during the day and every 15 minutes in the evening between Franconia-Springfield to Stadium-Armory and Addison Road to Downtown Largo. Silver Line trains will only operate between Stadium-Armory and Ashburn, every 12 minutes during the day and every 15 minutes in the evening. Free shuttle buses will be available between

Stadium-Armory and Addison Road, as aerial structure repairs near Stadium-Armory continue.
Green Line trains will single track between U Street And Georgia Ave — Petworth stations every 16 minutes, while crews replace platform edge lighting.
There are no expected service changes on the Orange and Yellow lines.
Veterans Day service

Veterans Day will be observed on Friday, Nov. 11.

To honor the D.C. area’s veterans, Metro is rolling out special wrapped buses and trains. The vehicles are expected to show up this weekend and stay through the end of the month, the transit agency announced in a news release Friday.

To honor the D.C. area’s veterans, Metro is rolling out special wrapped buses and trains. (Courtesy WMATA)

The designs, which are red with an American flag motif, feature the following messages: “Proud to serve those who served our country” and “Honoring Veterans Day.”

“Metro is honored to support our military members, veterans, and their families with mobility across the region every day,” said Metro board member and retired Army Colonel Donald Drummer in the news release. “We also acknowledge and salute the veterans and family members on our Metro team for their service and sacrifices. This train and bus are symbols of our enduring respect and appreciation.”

On Veterans Day, Metrorail will run with normal weekend frequencies, from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Buses will be on a Saturday Supplemental schedule. All buses that normally run on Saturday will operate, as well as selected routes. Check out the WMATA website for more information.

Kate Corliss

Kate Corliss is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She is a senior studying journalism at American University and serves as the Campus Life Editor for the student newspaper, The Eagle. Before joining WTOP, she covered local Connecticut news at the Rivereast News Bulletin and reported on Congress

kate.corliss@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up