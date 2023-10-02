Metro service still impacted days after train derailment near Reagan National Airport

Blue and Yellow line trains will depart every 15 minutes to accommodate repair work after a 7000-series train hit debris and derailed Friday morning.

Metro released a video showing the derailment. (Courtesy WMATA)

Metro released a video showing the derailment. (Courtesy WMATA)

Days after a train derailed near Reagan National Airport , Metro service is almost back to normal Monday as the D.C. transit agency works to repair tracks and inspect railcars.

Blue and Yellow line trains will depart every 15 minutes to accommodate repair work after a 7000-series train hit debris and derailed Friday morning, according to a news release from Metro.

“The investigation into the derailment continues, but Metro found that the wheel measurements on the 7000-series train were consistent with its specifications and there were no apparent track or infrastructure defects, as a preliminary matter,” the news release said.

Metro and the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission are eyeing a “disc brake that came loose” apparently from a 3000-series car “as a causal factor,” according to the release.

Metro removed all 2000- and 3000-series railcars from service. So far, Metro said mechanical teams have inspected 102 cars and found 32 with non-conforming bolts.

The aging 2000- and 3000-series cars are expected to be replaced by new 8000-series railcars.

“I am proud of the team for delivering solid service while tackling this challenge with our 35-year-old equipment,” Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said in a news release.

The transit agency didn’t say when it expects repairs to be finished to allow normal Metro service to return.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.