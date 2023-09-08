Metro to add more rail service amid ridership increase

Metro has announced that it will add more rail service at multiple lines starting Monday, marking the 11th time since the summer of 2022 it has rolled out a service increase.

With more people returning to the office for work, Metro will expand peak service on the Blue, Green, Red, Silver and Yellow lines. Metro said trains on those lines will run more often from approximately 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from approximately 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Trains on the Orange Line will continue to run everyday and every 10 minutes throughout the day and every 15 minutes after 9:30 p.m., a news release said.

The service increases will increase daily train trips by more than six percent from present day, and 60 percent from this time last year, according to Metro.

Metro said they’re “running more train service than at any time” in their 47-year history.

“Metro is working hard to provide frequent, reliable service to help move our region and grow our economy,” Metro CEO and General Manager Randy Clarke said in a release.

Clarke added that this latest increase “is another win for our customers and a testament to Metro staff who have worked hard to restore safe, frequent service. We have great service levels available, and we hope that our region and customers use the system, and we see ridership continue to grow.”

