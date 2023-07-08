Metro to temporarily close 4 Green Line stations for major construction

Metro riders on the Green Line to northern Prince George's County, Maryland, will experience some station closures through the end of summer.

Metro riders on the Green Line to northern Prince George’s County, Maryland, will experience some station closures through the end of summer.

The transit agency announced that its West Hyattsville, Hyattsville Crossing, College Park-U of Md. and Greenbelt stations will be closed for major construction from July 22 to Sept. 4.

Metro said these four stations will be closed for the installation of fiber optic cables to enhance rail system technology.

“Once installed, the fiber-optic cables will allow Metro to get more updates done during non-customer hours, which means less downtime in the future,” the transit agency said.

Metro advises riders to plan for additional time for their commute. Riders taking the Green Line to Fort Totten on July 22 and 23 will still be able to reach the station via the Red Line. On all other dates, riders can utilize free shuttle bus services to get around green line construction.

This disruption to part of the Green Line is one of Metro’s major construction projects, which involved closures to parts of the Orange and Silver Lines as well. These same stations were closed two summers ago for construction while tracks at those stations were used to move equipment.

