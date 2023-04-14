Metro announces upcoming fare, service changes in $4.8B budget

Metro is changing the way it calculates rates under WMATA's new, $4.8 billion budget, and it could mean higher fares for riders.

Starting July 1, riders will be charged 40 cents per mile after the first three miles of each trip. Fares will be capped at $6 per ride and weekend and late-night trips (after 9:30 p.m.) will cost a flat $2 rate. Metro’s new pricing system also eliminates peak and off-peak fares.

The changes are part of Metro’s $4.8 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2024, which was approved Friday by the transit agency’s board of directors. Metro also announced a new, regionwide low fare program that offers riders enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program a 50% discount on trips. MetroAccess fare will be capped at $4.

As part of the budget, Metro’s board also approved service changes, which are expected to take effect some time in the summer or fall, as more railcars and operators become available. Once fully implemented, Metro said 75% of rail riders will have service every 6 minutes or better.

Green and Yellow line trains will arrive every 6 minutes all day. Orange Line trains will operate every 7.5 minutes during peak service hours and 10 minutes during off-peak times. Changes in the budget will also improve the frequency and reliability of Metrobus, according to the transit agency.

“With this budget, we are proud to invest in more frequent rail and bus service and a better customer experience, maximizing the value we deliver to the region with available resources,” Metro General Manger and CEO Randy Clarke said in a news release.

As far as infrastructure improvements go, Metro said money in the budget will be allocated to advancing Metro’s 8000-series railcars, new bus garages to support a zero-emission fleet, new Metrobus and MetroAccess vehicles, and improvements on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines.

“While this budget represents a big leap forward, Metro will continue looking for additional ways to be responsive to our customers’ and the region’s needs as the DMV continues to grow and evolve,” WMATA Board Chair Paul Smedberg said in the release.