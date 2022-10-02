2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus

Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid.

Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.

Important Update: Thx @MetroTransitPD for their quick work in arresting the 2 adults involved in the reprehensible & unacceptable act on a @wmata bus earlier this week. Customers & staff have made it clear that this type of behavior can not be tolerated on Metro or anywhere. — Randy Clarke 🚌🚊🚍 (@wmataGM) October 21, 2022

Video obtained by police on the bus, as well as footage caught by a passenger on board, helped Metro Transit Police identify Emoni Hubbard, 27, of Southeast D.C., and Terry Barnes, 35, of North Carolina.

On Monday afternoon, Kyla Thurston was shown being assaulted by a group of juveniles on a W4 Metrobus after she told them to stop cursing around a mother and her children, to whom she had just given her seat.

Thurston said that she got into a verbal altercation with a group of young passengers, which escalated. She said the group began throwing objects at her before physically pushing her off the bus at one of the stops.

Hubbard and Barnes are among eight individuals believed to have taken part in the attack, including juveniles, a Metro Transit Police Department news release said.

Thurston said she asked the bus driver numerous times to stop, but the bus kept moving.

“The bus driver made no attempt to stop the bus. He didn’t alert local authorities or anything to my defense,” she said in an interview with Fox5 DC. “Even after I’m yelling at the top of my lungs, ‘Stop the bus. Let me off the bus,’ the bus driver never stopped.”

Metro has determined that one of its bus drivers failed to respond correctly, though they did not cite what specific policies or guidance may have been broken. when a woman was attacked. The transit agency has been reviewing the bus driver’s actions. Amalgamated Transit Union speakers said that drivers they represent should not be expected to break up fights and that they “shouldn’t have to place themselves in danger” while aboard a bus.

Clarke said that he personally called the victim to apologize for what happened.

“This type of behavior cannot be tolerated on Metro or anywhere. We need the help of partners, guardians, parents, schools and community leaders to prevent this type of behavior,” Clarke said in a statement.

Clarke said in a tweet that he is thankful to Attorney General Karl Racine for saying the incident has his attention and requires “urgent review and accountability.”

Metro said a bulletin reminding all Metrobus operators of protocols for onboard disturbances was circulated this week. MTPD is also stepping up patrols on the W4.

WTOP’s Ciara Wells and Mike Murillo contributed to this report.