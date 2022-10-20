Metro says bus driver ‘did not follow proper procedures’ when woman was attacked

Metro has determined that one of its bus drivers failed to respond correctly when a woman was attacked on a bus in D.C.

The transit agency has been reviewing the bus driver’s actions since video surfaced of the attack, and the victim said the bus driver did not respond to calls for the bus to be stopped.

“Metrobus leadership has determined that the bus operator did not follow proper procedures during this incident, and appropriate administrative action will be taken,” said Metro spokesperson Ian Jannetta.

In the incident first reported by Fox5, Kyla Thurston said neither passengers nor the bus driver helped her as a group of young people kicked and punched her on the floor and then shoved her off the bus.

Jannetta didn’t say what rules were broken by the driver, but in an email sent before the determination was made, he said that generally while bus operators are told to only stop at bus stops, drivers are allowed to stop anywhere that is safe if “an incident jeopardizing safety” occurs on their bus.

Once stopped, he said they can use an onboard system that alerts the Bus Operations Control Center that they need help from a supervisor or Metro Transit Police.

The Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents Metrobus drivers, issued a statement on the attack itself and not on the actions taken against the driver. The union said it supports Metro’s policy that instructs bus drivers to stop safely and inform management of an incident because it is intended to keep drivers out of harm’s way.

The union said bus drivers should not act as law enforcement because they are not, and they are also not trained in breaking up fights.

“A bus operator that intervenes in a fight, assault or dispute has a target placed on their back. Most bus operators do the same routes day in and day out for months on end,” the statement read. “They shouldn’t have to place themselves in danger just to move the riding public. We would never agree to or support a policy that would place our members directly in unsafe situations.”

Jannetta said Metro is also sending out a bulletin to all bus drivers, which reminds them of how to respond to “on board disturbances.”

As for the investigation into the attack, Jannetta said no arrests have been made, so far, and the agency urges anyone with information on the case to call Metro Transit Police at 202-962-2121.