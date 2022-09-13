Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen hailed in Scotland | King Charles III's first address | Remembering Queen Elizabeth's DC visit
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Metro honors Washington Spirit's…

Metro honors Washington Spirit’s NWSL title with commemorative SmarTrip card

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

September 13, 2022, 4:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The Washington Spirit becomes the most recent team to have its championship victory honored with a commemorative Metro SmarTrip card. (Courtesy WMATA)

Metro plans to celebrate the Washington Spirit’s 2021 National Women’s Soccer League Championship with a commemorative SmarTrip card.

The limited-edition card will feature a photo of the team holding the NWSL Championship trophy after defeating the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 last November. It will be available to purchase starting Tuesday at Navy Yard, Waterfront and Gallery Place stations in specially marked fare machines, the transit agency said.

Metro said 10,000 commemorative cards were produced. They will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis at $2 each, along with the fare value. The Spirit worked with Metro on releasing the cards for the start of the NWSL season, but supply chain issues related to the pandemic delayed the release.

“We are excited to honor the Spirit, reigning NWSL champs, with this commemorative card. The Spirit’s title run continues the winning tradition in the District of Champions,” Metro General Manager/CEO Randy Clarke said in a statement. “Metro is proud to support the team and fans getting to and from games.”

Fans can pick up their cards and meet midfielder Anna Heilferty and Clarke at Gallery Place Station by the 7th and F street entrance 4 p.m. Tuesday as part of a special meet-and-greet.

Metro has long produced unique SmarTrip cards for special occasions in the D.C. area, including presidential inaugurations and championship victories by local sports teams.

After the Washington Nationals won its first World Series in 2019, a limited-edition card was sold, featuring players celebrating with their championship trophy. Earlier this year, Metro sold commemorative cards celebrating the Washington Mystics’ 2019 WNBA Finals victory.

The soonest game fans can travel to with their new SmarTrip cards is Saturday, when the Spirit takes on NJ/NY Gotham FC. Washington (2-6-10, 16 points) is looking to mount a late playoff run with four games remaining in the 2022 season.

D.C. will also host the 2022 NWSL Championship at Audi Field on Oct. 29.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

Darren Ash to join Interior as its new CIO

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

SBA OIG concerned about potential fraud in $1.3 billion of COVID relief funds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up