Metro honors Washington Spirit’s NWSL title with commemorative SmarTrip card

Metro plans to celebrate the Washington Spirit’s 2021 National Women’s Soccer League Championship with a commemorative SmarTrip card.

The limited-edition card will feature a photo of the team holding the NWSL Championship trophy after defeating the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 last November. It will be available to purchase starting Tuesday at Navy Yard, Waterfront and Gallery Place stations in specially marked fare machines, the transit agency said.

Metro said 10,000 commemorative cards were produced. They will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis at $2 each, along with the fare value. The Spirit worked with Metro on releasing the cards for the start of the NWSL season, but supply chain issues related to the pandemic delayed the release.

“We are excited to honor the Spirit, reigning NWSL champs, with this commemorative card. The Spirit’s title run continues the winning tradition in the District of Champions,” Metro General Manager/CEO Randy Clarke said in a statement. “Metro is proud to support the team and fans getting to and from games.”

Fans can pick up their cards and meet midfielder Anna Heilferty and Clarke at Gallery Place Station by the 7th and F street entrance 4 p.m. Tuesday as part of a special meet-and-greet.

Metro has long produced unique SmarTrip cards for special occasions in the D.C. area, including presidential inaugurations and championship victories by local sports teams.

After the Washington Nationals won its first World Series in 2019, a limited-edition card was sold, featuring players celebrating with their championship trophy. Earlier this year, Metro sold commemorative cards celebrating the Washington Mystics’ 2019 WNBA Finals victory.

The soonest game fans can travel to with their new SmarTrip cards is Saturday, when the Spirit takes on NJ/NY Gotham FC. Washington (2-6-10, 16 points) is looking to mount a late playoff run with four games remaining in the 2022 season.

D.C. will also host the 2022 NWSL Championship at Audi Field on Oct. 29.