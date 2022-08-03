Metrorail service returning to normal, but delays still possible

Metrorail is close to operating on its normal schedule, but the transit agency Wednesday morning is still warning that "delays remain possible."

The transit agency initially called the morning’s problems “major,” but in an email to WTOP downgraded the problem to say that delays are “possible.”

At 9:30 a.m., Metro tweeted the back-to-normal status.

The early morning problem involved a network issue.

“The network issue is preventing the rail operations from accurately monitoring train movements throughout the system. Communications with trains, stations, and cameras are not impacted, and safety measures have been taken,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta wrote in an email to WTOP.

Metro urged riders to add more time to their commutes.

Real time arrival data on https://t.co/OaxEYu4Hfh and in apps may not accurately reflect train arrivals due to the current network issues. Please use the in-station next train signs for arrival info. #wmata — Metro (@wmata) August 3, 2022

Metro’s Twitter accounts said the problem is a network issue, and that real time arrival data may not be accurate on apps.

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this story.