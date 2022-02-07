Metro police seek help identifying man killed by train

Metro is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say walked onto the tracks and was killed by a train last December.

Metro is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say walked onto the tracks and was killed by a train last December.

The Metro Transit Police on Monday released a photo of the man who they say was in the Franconia-Springfield station just before 9 p.m. Dec. 17 and walked onto the tracks.

The police said they’ve searched missing persons reports and law enforcement databases and still haven’t been able to identify him.

If you know him, or know anything about the case, the Metro Transit police are asking you to call them at 202-962-2121.