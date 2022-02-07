OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Metro police seek help identifying man killed by train

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

February 7, 2022, 11:28 AM

Metro is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say walked onto the tracks and was killed by a train last December.

The Metro Transit Police on Monday released a photo of the man who they say was in the Franconia-Springfield station just before 9 p.m. Dec. 17 and walked onto the tracks.

The police said they’ve searched missing persons reports and law enforcement databases and still haven’t been able to identify him.

If you know him, or know anything about the case, the Metro Transit police are asking you to call them at 202-962-2121.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

