Metro police seek help identifying man killed by train

Metro is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say walked onto the tracks and was killed by a train last December.
The Metro Transit Police on Monday released a photo of the man who they say was in the Franconia-Springfield station just before 9 p.m. Dec. 17 and walked onto the tracks.
The police said they’ve searched missing persons reports and law enforcement databases and still haven’t been able to identify him.
CLICK TO EXPAND: The Metro police are asking for help identifying the man who walked onto the tracks at Franconia-Springfield last December. (Courtesy Metro Transit Police)
If you know him, or know anything about the case, the Metro Transit police are asking you to call them at 202-962-2121.
