House subcommittee to grill Metro officials about safety

A House subcommittee is set to hold a hearing Wednesday on the problem-plagued D.C. Metro transit system.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s Subcommittee on Government Operations will hear from Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority officials.

The following people are set to testify about service and safety on the nation’s third largest rail system and sixth largest bus system:

WMATA General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld;

WMATA Inspector General Geoffrey Cherrington;

WMATA Board Chairman Paul C. Smedberg;

Washington Metrorail Safety Commission CEO David L. Mayer.

Metrorail has been operating at reduced capacity since an October derailment. The derailment occurred because of a wheel defect. That led to the Metrorail Safety Commission to remove the transit system’s new 7000-series railcars that compose about 60% of its trains.

The system has seen other safety and operating issues. A highly critical 2020 report described a “toxic workplace” at its Rail Operations Control Center.

The hearing will be livestreamed. It starts at 9 a.m.

Watch it below:

