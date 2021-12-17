Metro returns 1st 7000-series train to service after derailment investigation

The first 7000-series train was back on Metro's tracks Friday nearly two months after the subway system's railcars were ordered out of service following a derailment.

The first 7000-series train was back on Metro’s tracks Friday nearly two months after a derailment led the subway system to order the railcars out of service.

The move comes after months of inspections and is part of a gradual return to service laid out by Metro earlier this week.

The system’s newest 7000-series train cars were ordered off the tracks in Oct. following an investigation into a derailment on the Blue Line that revealed a wheel defect.

That move cut Metro’s train fleet by more than half and severely reduced service across the system.

Before the 7000-series trains could return to service, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission had to sign off on a stepped-up inspection plan for detecting possible wheel issues.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is still investigating the Oct. derailment, said the wheel defect had turned up on several other trains — and was a problem Metro knew about going back to 2017.

As part of the return to service, Metro says 7000-series cars will have to go under weekly inspection to make sure the wheels haven’t become misaligned.

In the first phase, Metro says it plans to return enough 7000-series to run 42 additional trains. However, reduced rail service is expected through the end of this year.

This morning, the first 7000-series train reentered service under Metro’s new inspection protocols. More 7000-series trains will gradually be put back into service in the coming weeks. #wmata pic.twitter.com/8aockpLMCl — Metro (@wmata) December 17, 2021

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.