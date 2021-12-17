CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Metro returns 1st 7000-series…

Metro returns 1st 7000-series train to service after derailment investigation

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

December 17, 2021, 10:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The first 7000-series train was back on Metro’s tracks Friday nearly two months after a derailment led the subway system to order the railcars out of service.

The move comes after months of inspections and is part of a gradual return to service laid out by Metro earlier this week.

The system’s newest 7000-series train cars were ordered off the tracks in Oct. following an investigation into a derailment on the Blue Line that revealed a wheel defect.

That move cut Metro’s train fleet by more than half and severely reduced service across the system.

Before the 7000-series trains could return to service, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission had to sign off on a stepped-up inspection plan for detecting possible wheel issues.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is still investigating the Oct. derailment, said the wheel defect had turned up on several other trains — and was a problem Metro knew about going back to 2017.

As part of the return to service, Metro says 7000-series cars will have to go under weekly inspection to make sure the wheels haven’t become misaligned.

In the first phase, Metro says it plans to return enough 7000-series to run 42 additional trains. However, reduced rail service is expected through the end of this year.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

With deployments ramping up next year, senators seek more transparency on VA EHR

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

The pandemic has failed to dampen federal employee generosity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up