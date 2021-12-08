CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Columbia Heights Metro station reopens following shooting investigation

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

December 8, 2021, 10:30 PM

The Columbia Heights Metrorail station has reopened and trains are no longer bypassing it.

It was closed following an investigation over reports of gun fire inside the station Wednesday night.

A Metro spokesperson said that someone fired from the platform in the direction of a train after an altercation on board. That train was later stopped at the Mount Vernon Square station.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. Metro Transit Police are investigating what happened.

Below is the area where it happened.

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

