Columbia Heights Metro station reopens following shooting investigation

The Columbia Heights Metrorail station has reopened and trains are no longer bypassing it.

It was closed following an investigation over reports of gun fire inside the station Wednesday night.

A Metro spokesperson said that someone fired from the platform in the direction of a train after an altercation on board. That train was later stopped at the Mount Vernon Square station.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. Metro Transit Police are investigating what happened.

Below is the area where it happened.