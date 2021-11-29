Reported shooting on board Green Line train; Red Line service restored after earlier smoke incident

Metrorail riders can expect delays on the Red, Green and Yellow lines after two separate incidents Monday afternoon. Here's what you need to know.

A reported shooting on board a Green Line train and a malfunction that caused smoke on the Red Line slowed service throughout the Metrorail system Monday. Here’s what you need to know.

A Metro spokesman said Metro Transit Police received the report of the shooting on board a train at the Columbia Heights station at 3:45 p.m. Monday. A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg while inside a Green Line train, and he was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Metro said Green and Yellow Line trains are bypassing Columbia Heights station and single-tracking between U Street and Georgia Avenue-Petworth, and that riders should expect delays in both directions.

In a separate incident earlier Monday, Metro service on the Red Line was suspended in downtown D.C., and the Gallery Place station was evacuated, after smoke was seen coming from the brakes of a train car.

Metro said the Red Line train experienced a “mechanical malfunction that caused smoke to be emitted into the station.”

No injuries were reported.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene. They said they did not find any fire and the smoke had dissipated shortly before 4 p.m.

Service, which had been suspended between Farragut North and NoMa-Gallaudet University, was restored by shortly after 4:30 p.m.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.