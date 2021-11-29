CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Reported shooting on board…

Reported shooting on board Green Line train; Red Line service restored after earlier smoke incident

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

November 29, 2021, 5:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The shooting sparked a large police presence near the Metro station in Columbia Heights. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)

A reported shooting on board a Green Line train and a malfunction that caused smoke on the Red Line slowed service throughout the Metrorail system Monday. Here’s what you need to know.

A Metro spokesman said Metro Transit Police received the report of the shooting on board a train at the Columbia Heights station at 3:45 p.m. Monday. A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg while inside a Green Line train, and he was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Metro said Green and Yellow Line trains are bypassing Columbia Heights station and single-tracking between U Street and Georgia Avenue-Petworth, and that riders should expect delays in both directions.

In a separate incident earlier Monday, Metro service on the Red Line was suspended in downtown D.C., and the Gallery Place station was evacuated, after smoke was seen coming from the brakes of a train car.

Metro said the Red Line train experienced a “mechanical malfunction that caused smoke to be emitted into the station.”

No injuries were reported.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene. They said they did not find any fire and the smoke had dissipated shortly before 4 p.m.

Service, which had been suspended between Farragut North and NoMa-Gallaudet University, was restored by shortly after 4:30 p.m.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report. 

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

With $2B, Labor Dept. employs two-part strategy to fix unemployment insurance systems

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up