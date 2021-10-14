On-site investigation after Metro derailment to continue ‘throughout the week’

The search for answers is just beginning after a Metro train derailment earlier in the week, but a safety officer with the transit agency provided an update Thursday, sharing information about the current state of the investigation.

“Metro’s subject matter experts have been on the scene with the NTSB,” said Metro Chief Safety Officer Theresa Impastato, referring to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB has taken the lead in investigating why the train went off the tracks.

According to Impastato, one set of wheels on a train car left the tracks about 2,000 feet from the Arlington Cemetery station during the afternoon rush on Tuesday.

“The train remained upright with all cars in-line,” Impastato said. “No injuries were reported and one customer was transported from the scene for a precautionary medical evaluation.”

There were 187 passengers on board the train.

Arlington County’s fire department helped get them off the train safely and over to the Arlington Cemetery station.

“The investigation is in the on-site fact finding and data collection phase which we anticipate will continue throughout the week,” Impastato said.

As a result of the investigation, riders continued to endure service disruptions on Metro’s Blue Line Thursday. It was not immediately clear whether the investigation would cause disruptions into Friday.