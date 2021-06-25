Metro to run additional trains for Fourth of July celebrations

Those looking to celebrate Independence Day on the National Mall will be able to snag a ride from Metro, which will be running additional trains on both July 4 and 5.

Metro announced Friday it will be sending out more trains to help people get to and from the day’s festivities.

On Sunday, rail service will run from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m., with the first few hours operating on a regular weekend schedule. Starting at 4 p.m., trains will run on a rush hour schedule, or better, before and after the fireworks, until closing, Metro said.

From 4 p.m. onward, trains will run every six minutes on the Red Line, every eight minutes on the Orange Line and every 12 minutes on all other lines.

Metro said all stations will be open, but the National Mall entrance at Smithsonian Station will be entry only after 9 p.m. in order to accommodate crowds leaving the area. The Arlington Cemetery Station will also close at 10 p.m.

Riders will be charged off-peak fares all day, and parking will be free at all Metro-operated facilities.

Bikes and large coolers will not be allowed aboard trains after 2 p.m. to accommodate more passengers.

On Monday, Metro will run on a Sunday schedule between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Face masks are still required on Metro trains and buses under federal law.

Some July 4 road closures are already in effect in the D.C. area.