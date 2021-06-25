CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Metro to run additional…

Metro to run additional trains for Fourth of July celebrations

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

June 25, 2021, 1:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Those looking to celebrate Independence Day on the National Mall will be able to snag a ride from Metro, which will be running additional trains on both July 4 and 5.

Metro announced Friday it will be sending out more trains to help people get to and from the day’s festivities.

On Sunday, rail service will run from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m., with the first few hours operating on a regular weekend schedule. Starting at 4 p.m., trains will run on a rush hour schedule, or better, before and after the fireworks, until closing, Metro said.

From 4 p.m. onward, trains will run every six minutes on the Red Line, every eight minutes on the Orange Line and every 12 minutes on all other lines.

Metro said all stations will be open, but the National Mall entrance at Smithsonian Station will be entry only after 9 p.m. in order to accommodate crowds leaving the area. The Arlington Cemetery Station will also close at 10 p.m.

Riders will be charged off-peak fares all day, and parking will be free at all Metro-operated facilities.

Bikes and large coolers will not be allowed aboard trains after 2 p.m. to accommodate more passengers.

On Monday, Metro will run on a Sunday schedule between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Face masks are still required on Metro trains and buses under federal law.

Some July 4 road closures are already in effect in the D.C. area.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

fireworks | holiday | metro

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House committee advances new whistleblower protections for federal employees

Biden creates sweeping diversity and inclusion initiative through new executive order

USPS still expects 'modest growth' for small packages as it proposes slower delivery

USPS 'put its thumb on the scale' awarding delivery vehicle contract, vendor tells court

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up