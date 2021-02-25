CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Metro asks customers to consider major cuts in service proposed to begin in July

Kristi King | kking@wtop.com

February 25, 2021, 4:02 PM

When the new fiscal year begins in July, Metro will face a budget gap so big that it’s asking customers to consider some pretty serious service cuts.

“The process is underway — please, please engage,” Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said at a Thursday board meeting.

Metro’s money-saving options include the rail system shutting down at 9 p.m. instead of 11 p.m., closing 22 stations, and 30-minute intervals between trains all day, every day except some stations on the Red Line.

Metrobus service would be cut to 50% of pre-pandemic levels beginning in January 2022. Riders can find all the proposed changes to bus routes on the transit system’s website.

There are multiple ways to weigh in on the proposed measures.

One option is to take an online survey and offer written comments.

Another option is to leave comments by calling Metro’s toll-free number at 844-468-5748.

Riders can offer oral testimony at the virtual public hearings scheduled in early March. Each public hearing will focus on a different region of the D.C. metro area:

  • The first hearing is March 8 at 6 p.m. and will focus on D.C.
  • Maryland will be the focus at the hearing March 9 at 6 p.m.
  • Changes proposed for Virginia will be the focus in the March 10 hearing at 6 p.m.

There will be comment periods where riders can leave oral testimonials on March 8, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

These meetings are open to everyone. They will be available on YouTube, or listen live by phone. Details are on Metro’s website.

Survey results of customer preferences will be detailed at Metro’s board meeting in April.

Kristi King

Kristi King is a veteran reporter who has been with working in the WTOP newsroom since 1990. She covers everything from breaking news to consumer concerns and the latest medical developments.

