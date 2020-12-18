Transit police: FBI agent shot Metro passenger after ‘verbal exchange’

An FBI agent shot a Metro passenger after what transit police called a "verbal exchange" earlier this week in Montgomery County, Maryland.

An FBI agent shot a Metro passenger after what transit police called a “verbal exchange” earlier this week in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The victim of the shooting remains in stable condition. The FBI agent and the victim were not identified in Metro Transit Police’s latest summary.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning on a Red Line train approaching the Medical Center station, but Metro Transit Police just released details in the case Friday.

A man approached the FBI agent on the train as it neared the station, and “following a verbal exchange, multiple shots were fired by the agent, striking the passenger,” Metro police said.

Soon after the shooting, both the victim and federal agent left the train at Medical Center.

Another passenger called 911 and the Metro station manager, who then called for paramedics. Officials stopped the train where the shooting happened at Tenleytown for investigations, Metro police said.

Montgomery County police, the NIH Division of Police and the FBI also responded to the shooting.

Metro police and the FBI are investigating the shooting separately.

Metro police said they will give more information on the shooting next week.

“We are committed to transparency and releasing as many facts as we can without compromising this criminal investigation,” Metro Transit Police Chief Ronald Pavlik Jr. said in the release. “We expect to provide another update on Monday.”

Before Metro Transit Police gave more details in Friday’s release, officials offered little information to the public, prompting community leaders to call for transparency from police and the FBI.

“The Silver Spring Justice Coalition is angry at the lack of transparency in this shooting in Bethesda,” Katie Stauss, interim co-chair of the group, told The Washington Post. “We expect our local leaders to raise hell about the failure to disclose the circumstances of this shooting.”